Top Healthcare Leader Jack Cox, MD, MMM, Joins THEO Executive Group As Senior Advisor

DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The THEO Executive Group, a transformational healthcare advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Jack Cox, MD, MMM, as its newest senior advisor. Dr. Cox, an expert in improving healthcare quality and the patient experience, will focus on helping healthcare leaders drive transformation within their organizations.

As the nation's healthcare industry undergoes significant change, THEO helps energize C-suite leaders to achieve positive results. As a THEO advisor, Dr. Cox will serve in an important role, helping health system leaders move their organizations to value-based care, which enhances outcomes, reduces costs, and increases patient satisfaction.

"Dr. Cox brings to THEO an impressive mixture of clinical expertise, strength and grace, as he has done in the entirety of his career. He is a knowledgeable clinician who has earned great respect for helping others achieve impactful results," said Theo Theodosiou, chief executive officer of THEO. "We are honored to have him join the collective effort of moving our industry to a new era."

A seasoned senior healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience in regional and national leadership positions, Dr. Cox most recently served as senior vice president and chief quality officer for Providence St. Joseph Health and system chief medical officer for Swedish Health Services. Previously, he served as the senior vice president and chief quality officer at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, and president and CEO of the Hoag Medical Foundation.

From 1999-2005, Dr. Cox was the chief medical officer of Premier Inc. Under his leadership, Premier implemented a national performance improvement model that led to the Healthcare Quality Improvement Demonstration Project in partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Dr. Cox was also on the executive team that won Premier the prestigious Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award in 2006.

"My career history has been as an 'architect and a builder.' I've joined healthcare organizations and helped them realize their strengths and develop strategies that ensure lasting, quality-focused programs," said Dr. Cox. "Although I recently retired, I realized I still wanted to be a part of the health care transformation, and the greatest way to influence this area is to assist health care leaders directly as they follow their own leadership journey. Joining the THEO Executive Group with its long history of advising senior executives in health care will allow me to continue to be a part of the transformation by through relationships with current leaders. I am glad to be joining this influential group."

THEO Executive Group has made its mark through a values-based philosophy for executive leadership. Eschewing current trends of focusing only on technical and management consultancy, THEO offers trusted advisors who guide executives to become visionary leaders. The THEO Methodology™ offers concepts such as forming a community with staff members, creating vibrant workspaces, and sponsoring the next generation of leadership. All are advocated by the group's cadre of diverse advisor-experts, many of whom form career-long partnerships with their clients.

