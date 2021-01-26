Top Healthcare Partner Richard Zall Joins King & Spalding in New York

Zall represents clients on both transactional and regulatory healthcare matters, including advising healthcare operating companies, private equity investors, and lenders on M&A, joint ventures, financings and complex commercial transactions. He also advises on state and federal healthcare regulatory compliance matters, including navigating fraud and abuse and corporate practice of medicine prohibitions, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, and value-based payment and incentive arrangements. In addition, Zall has counselled clients in the emerging digital health and health information technology sectors, on data privacy and security law compliance, telemedicine licensure regulations, and health benefit management.

"Rick combines outstanding legal credentials with a keen understanding of business and the direction of the healthcare industry. His broad and multidisciplinary experience not only enables him to guide clients through their most challenging and important matters, but also will be a tremendous strategic asset to K&S as we continue to grow our market leading healthcare practice," commented Jim Boswell, leader of King & Spalding's national Healthcare Team.

Todd Holleman, practice group leader of King & Spalding's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice, added that "Our corporate and finance team is delighted that Rick is joining K&S and we look forward to his leadership in expanding our healthcare private equity, private credit, and restructuring work. Rick is one of an incredibly small group of lawyers nationally who understands the special structuring, diligence and risk mitigation considerations required in transactions in this highly regulated industry."

Zall is a top ranked lawyer in Chambers USA and Legal 500 USA. He was most recently a partner at Proskauer and chair of its healthcare industry practice. Zall's extensive experience in the healthcare industry includes service in New York City government and experience in the private sector as CEO of a private equity backed medical management company.

Zall is a graduate of the New York University School of Law, where he was a member of the Law Review and an Arthur Garfield Hays Fellow. He received his B.A. from Brown University.

"I have been impressed for years with King & Spalding's innovative and exciting platform for healthcare law, and its exceptionally strong teams on both the regulatory and transactional side of the sector, so the firm is a natural fit for me," Zall said. "The firm's impressive client roster and skillset present so many exciting opportunities for collaboration. I look forward to being part of that team and advising on cutting-edge healthcare issues."

