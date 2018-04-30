Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay

"Team Future" is led by North Carolina-bound Nassir Little (Orange Park, Fla.) and a highly-ranked duo from New Jersey, Naz Reid (Asbury Park, N.J.) and Jahvon Quinerly (Hackensack, N.J.). "Team Elite" features Coby White (Goldsboro, N.C.), who is joined by two players signed to LSU, Emmitt Williams (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) and Javonte Smart (Baton Rouge, La.).

Combined, the two teams feature players hailing from 12 states across the country. Etop Udo-Ema, founder of Compton Magic Basketball Club, will coach Team Elite while Dinos Trigonis, founder of Belmont Shore Basketball Club and the Pangos All-American Camp, will coach Team Future. Udo-Ema and Trigonis are both making their third appearances as head coach of a Ballislife All-American team.

"We're excited to partner with Eastbay to showcase the nation's elite high school basketball players to fans around the world," said Ballislife President Matt Rodriguez. "We're expecting this year's Ballislife All-American Game to be our best yet and it wouldn't be possible without Eastbay's dedication and unique promotion of grassroots events."

Different from other high school All-American games, Eastbay offers Ballislife players the opportunity to select the on-court footwear of their choosing, both brand and style. Some of the top footwear selections expected to be displayed on-court during the 2018 Ballislife All-American game include the Nike PG2, Nike LeBron 15, adidas Harden Vol. 2 and more. Eastbay had each player's pair of sneakers customized by OPC Kicks.

Eastbay also partnered with Ballislife to design and produce custom 2018 Ballislife All-American Game jerseys, which are light-weight, breathable and tout "BALLISLIFE" across the chest. Eastbay supplies custom uniforms with team designs to more than 17,000 high schools around the U.S. annually.

"Eastbay has always had a strong position in basketball, but our partnership with Ballislife is special because it truly connects our brand with today's athletes in new and experiential ways," said John Shumate, vice president of marketing for Eastbay. "Many of these players have grown up with the Eastbay catalog. Now, we're maximizing this partnership to further connect them with our digital and social community, to inspire the next generation of Eastbay athletes and Ballislife All-Americans."

Both Ballislife and Eastbay will stream the Ballislife All-American events across their respective Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels. The Eastbay 3-Point Contest kicks off at 3 p.m. PT, and will be immediately followed by the Eastbay Dunk Contest. The 2018 Ballislife All-American Game Presented by Eastbay tips off at 4:15 p.m. PT. In addition to the live stream, the game will be broadcast regionally on Spectrum SportsNet.

For more information about the 2018 Ballislife All-American Game, follow Ballislife and Eastbay on social and join the conversation using #BILAAG.

About Ballislife

As traditional media outlets struggle to capture the attention of basketball's new generation of fans, Ballislife.com has created a successful marriage between traditional editorial coverage and industry-leading video content. Ballislife.com has developed into a main hub for fans, coaches and players to watch highlights of the nation's best talent, follow the nation's top high school teams in the FAB 50 National Rankings, and learn about the latest styles and popular trends in basketball.

The Ballislife All-American Game was created in 2011 to bring a true All-American type event to the West Coast with the goal of selecting the most deserving players regardless of geography, mainstream player rankings, or shoe affiliation.

Past BIL A-A participants include 2018 NBA Draft Lottery candidates Collin Sexton (Alabama), Trae Young (Oklahoma) and Mo Bamba (Texas), NBA Rookie of the Year candidates Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) and Lonzo Ball (Lakers), and NBA players Stanley Johnson (Pistons), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Jordan Bell (Warriors), and Thon Maker (Bucks).

About Eastbay

Since 1980, Eastbay has been dedicated to providing high school athletes with the footwear, apparel, and equipment they need to take their game to the next level. As part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), Eastbay is focused on serving athletes who know what it takes to win, both on and off the field, through its direct mail catalog and eastbay.com. Through product selection, insider knowledge, and a range of athletes and experts, Eastbay delivers the tools athletes need to win their style of play and post-game looks.

Additional information may be found at eastbay.com | Instagram: @officialeastbay | Twitter: @eastbay | YouTube: youtube.com/eastbay | Blog: blog.eastbay.com | Facebook: facebook.com/eastbay | App: iOS and Android

