Top Hispanic Brands Commit to Helping 1,200 Families in a Contactless, Drive-Thru Experience

Adriana's Insurance, Jarritos, Camaronazo, Ibarra Chocolate, and D'Gari Gelatin have designed a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru experience. With the support of the City of Pico Rivera and Pico Rivera Sports Arena, the "Los Reyes Magos" event promises to bring much needed support and joy on this special Hispanic holiday. El Día de Los Reyes Magos is a Hispanic tradition in honor of the Three Wise Men's journey to visit and deliver gifts to baby Jesus. It is celebrated annually on January 6th with gifts for the children, food, and the famous Rosca de Reyes!

In the "Los Reyes Magos" event there will be a giveaway 2,500 toys, 1200 boxes of food, 1200 goodie bags, and more surprises in the Pico Rivera Sports Arena parking lot. Attendees will enjoy a special appearance from the Rivera family – popularly known for their work within the Regional Mexican music genre. Other surprises include actors in costumes as the Three Kings, Joseph and Mary, other characters and even some furry friends like a camel, goats, sheep, and miniature horse. Additionally, attendees with have the chance to Spin the Wheel for their chance to win a traditional Rosca de Reyes - all this, from the safety of their vehicle.

To register to this incredible event, you can text the word "REYES" to 474747 and you will receive your confirmation immediately to your phone.

"After the great success of our Santa Tour, we couldn't let go of the opportunity to celebrate this very Hispanic tradition by giving back to our communities. This year, with the support of our partners and the Pico Rivera Sports Arena, we will be having our 'Los Reyes Magos' event drive-thru celebration for the families of our communities," said Adriana Gallardo, CEO of Adriana's Insurance.

Adriana's Insurance is a socially responsible company that goes to great lengths to support and give back to the community. It is the largest insurance brokerage with over 30 years of experience and more than 40 offices throughout Southern California.

