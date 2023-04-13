Top Hollywood Post-Production House, Unbreakable Post Inc., Signs with EKC PR

Unbreakable Post Inc.'s clients include Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Original, A&E, and more!

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR has signed top Hollywood post-production house, Unbreakable Post Inc. , to its roster of clientele, and is thrilled to be working directly with the founder, veteran post-production professional, producer and director, Joe Eckardt.

Solidifying itself in Hollywood as one of the premier post-production houses for shows on major streaming platforms, Unbreakable Post Inc. has Eckardt in its main pocket as he himself brings over two decades of post-production experience to the table. From stand-up comedy to reality TV and feature films, Eckardt's keen eye for making visual and editorial changes makes the daunting task of post-production easy.

Unlike other companies, Unbreakable Post's services expand beyond post-production as their disciplined team has a "jack-of-all-trades, master of many" work ethic. This includes (but is not limited to) project-specific pre-production technical workflow creation, on and offline editorial rentals, full-scale visual effects, color grading, and many more.

"'We'll fix it in post' is the famous last words heard around studio lots and film sets that any veteran of the industry knows still ring true to this day," says Joe Eckardt. "Fixing inconsistencies are the cornerstone of my job, and I welcome any and all challenges head-on."

Eckardt's impressive resume, having worked side-by-side with Netflix, Disney, Amazon Studios, HBO Max, and other heavy hitters over the years, began when he was hired as a set PA on The Sopranos and Sex and the City. Flash forward to today, running one of the industry's go-to post-production houses where he and a team of creatives have recently worked on the Emmy award-winning Netflix series, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, the two-time Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Selling Sunset, and David's Spade's Netflix comedy special, David Spade: Nothing Personal.

Like any post-production company, Unbreakable Post are the last hands a project goes through before it is released by a network.

"Ensuring that the vision of a director and producer is brought to life is a rewarding experience," explains Joe Eckardt. "We make sure that the viewer is not just watching eye candy but becoming part of the cinematic world created by people from all fields."

For more information on Unbreakable Post Inc. or to interview founder Joe Eckardt, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Unbreakable Post Inc.