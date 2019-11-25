Top HP Black Friday 2019 Deals: HP Laptop, Desktop, Tablet, Gaming PC & Monitor Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
A review of the best HP Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top HP Envy and Spectre x360, HP Omen gaming laptops, HP Pavilion, Chromebook and Ultrabook sales
Nov 25, 2019, 06:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best HP Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on HP laptops, gaming desktops, Chromebooks, convertible tablets and monitors.
Best HP deals:
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
- Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
- Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops
- Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
- Save up to $70 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
- Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series
- Save up to 60% on HP laptops, PCs, printers & more at Walmart
True to its vision to create technology for everyone, HP carries a wide range of desktops and laptops for school, everyday, premium, business, gaming, and creative use. HP recently unveiled the Spectre x360 13, the latest in its line of premium laptops. The Spectre x360 packs powerful performance in a sleek design that is 13% smaller than its older model. The HP x360 series offers an array of 2-in1 convertible laptops from its ENVY, Pavilion, Chromebook, and Spectre laptop and Ultrabook lines. Meanwhile, HP's OMEN line features topnotch gaming desktops and laptops equipped with 9th Generation Intel Core for a premium gaming experience.
How long do Amazon and Walmart's Black Friday events last? 2019's Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be falling on the 29th of November and 2nd of December, respectively.
Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the four-day holiday weekend. Deals start appearing on the retailer's website in early November, with more being added hourly once the Black Friday sales week event begins. Walmart also gives online shoppers an early taste of the Black Friday savings to come by starting its Early Deals Drop a full month before, on October 25. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.
Most top online retailers run deals until Cyber Monday, but Amazon kicks its holiday sales up a notch by offering discounts on high-ticket items throughout the week after Cyber Monday.
