Top Independent Children's Book Publisher Albert Whitman & Company Launches Albert Whitman Media

The publishing home of the popular children's book series The Boxcar Children since 1942, today Albert Whitman & Company (AW) ranks among the most prolific publishers of family literature and is a leading resource for the education market with its diverse children's titles appearing in schools and libraries across the country. Boasting an impressive roster of renowned authors and illustrators and catalog of more than 1,000 books in print, Albert Whitman & Company stories are sold through leading chain and independent booksellers worldwide.

Under Gazdag's leadership, Albert Whitman Media will develop and produce original media content based on the parent publishing company's popular titles for distribution across all media platforms. The new company is also engaged in digital media ventures that will serve as delivery mechanisms for its vast book inventory.

Gazdag takes the helm of Albert Whitman Media (AWM) with an extensive career in the development and launch of prominent digital businesses worldwide, including educational media, kids and family content, general entertainment, and live sports. As a senior executive, Gazdag has served in global operations and business development positions for Disney, the NBA, Warner Bros and Age of Learning, Inc. / ABCmouse.

"We are extremely pleased to establish Albert Whitman Media and expand our expansive catalogue of the world's most beloved children's properties into all forms of media production and distribution. To lead this ambitious new operation, we sought the leadership of a seasoned and experienced industry professional and are thrilled to have found that executive in Attila Gazdag," said John Quattrocchi, president and co-owner of Albert Whitman & Company.

"Albert Whitman & Company's rich history will serve as the foundation for Albert Whitman Media's exciting future," said Gazdag. "The trusted brands that comprise our publishing parent's extraordinary IP roster are certain to capture the attention of many of the most prolific studios and media platforms in the U.S. and around the world."

About Albert Whitman & Company:

Headquartered in Chicago, Albert Whitman & Company (AW) is an independent children's book publisher that strives to create stories that educate and empower children to become global citizens. Since its founding in 1919, Albert Whitman & Company has had one simple goal: to publish high quality books that children want to read. Best known for The Boxcar Children series, AW continues to publish stories that promote empathy, inclusion, and personal responsibility. Recognized as a leading partner for the education market, AW titles can be found in schools and libraries worldwide, additionally books are sold in retailers around the world. For more information, visit www.albertwhitman.com or follow @albertwhitman on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Albert Whitman Media:

A subsidiary of Albert Whitman & Company, Albert Whitman Media (AWM) is responsible for the development and production of original programming based on the parent company's vast library of books for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms worldwide. In addition, Albert Whitman Media develops and operates digital interactive services aimed at enhancing children's literacy levels, as well as teaching English as a second language worldwide.

