Top Independent Research Firm Names TIBCO a Leader in Data Preparation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Preparation Solutions, Q4 2018 by Forrester Research. TIBCO received scores of 5.0 out of 5.0 for the criteria of team collaboration features, security and governance, professional services, and partner ecosystem. In particular, Forrester notes, "TIBCO Spotfire also helps firms leverage their IT investments by enabling them to source data from other platform application providers, such as SAP Hana, SAP Business Warehouse (BW), and Oracle E-Business."

Data wrangling with TIBCO Spotfire® supports users in fixing data quality issues, inconsistencies, and deficiencies as they interact with their data. Rather than going outside Spotfire® to prepare data before creating visualizations, data scientists and business analysts are able to combine, shape, clean, enrich, and transform data, all while doing data exploration. Spotfire automatically captures all transformations and data wrangling steps, laying them out as a fully editable workflow, allowing the user to edit and share those steps with others in the organization.

"As an organization grows, business analysts must work closely with other professionals, such as data engineers and data scientists, to figure out the right data, models, and balance of governance," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "We've created a valuable solution for businesses to better leverage their data and derive more comprehensive insights in this analytics team sport. We're honored to have our solution recognized as a leader, and will continue to support our customers and partners in using their data to the best of their ability."

Spotfire seamlessly integrates with the soon-to-be-available TIBCO® Spotfire Data Science platform and the TIBCO® Data Virtualization product as part of the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence platform, offering additional capabilities for the data prep process. Through data functions, Spotfire allows access to TIBCO Spotfire Data Science, R, and Python for further augmentation of data prep capabilities. TIBCO Data Virtualization addresses the needs of data engineers and data stewards for rapidly creating enterprise-ready data and optimized queries for Spotfire and other applications.

The Forrester Wave™: Data Preparation Solutions, Q4 2018 analyzes providers of data preparation solutions. The report evaluates the offering, strategy, and market presence of the 10 top vendors that provide a data prep solution, support for multiple types of users, more than 60 customers and 30 enterprise-class customers, diverse geographic exposure, and diverse vertical exposure.

Learn more about TIBCO Spotfire by visiting the Spotfire website here , or read the full Forrester Research report here (subscription or purchase required for access) .

