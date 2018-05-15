Top Industry Experts and Business Leaders Gather for Digi International Global IoT Conference

The conference, an invitation-only event, is being sponsored by AWS, Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics and Symmetry Electronics.

"We want to provide a venue where our customers and partners can explore and learn about opportunities to leverage the power of the IoT to deliver services, manufacture goods, and improve overall operations," said Digi International CEO Ron Konezny. "We're excited to have a broad array of experts that will provide real-world feedback as well as technical insights to keep ahead of fast-changing IoT developments."

Presentations and Demonstrations Include:

Keynote Session: Lessons for Long-life in the IoT, By Timothy Chou, Stanford Lecturer and author of Precision: Principles, Practices, and Solutions for the Internet of Things. Timothy Chou believes we are at the cusp of the next major wave of technology that is poised to change the planet. His keynote will cover the current state of IoT technology and how this software promises to be much different going forward than the software built for the Internet of People. Mr. Chou will also discuss why it's even more important to understand how the technology will transform both the enterprises that make machines and those that use them.

AWS presentation: What is Edge Compute in the Age of the Cloud? by Joseph Zaloker, Global Segment Leader IoT, Amazon Web Services. Presentation will focus on bringing intelligence to the next generation of technology, and the demands on existing IT infrastructures.

Kimberly-Clark presentation: Beyond the Proof of Concept - IoT Commercialization from the Ground Up, by Stephen Becker, Global Leader - Technology & Systems Integration, Kimberly-Clark. Presentation will focus on how a leading consumer product and goods company, Kimberly-Clark, brought to market an IoT solution that revolutionized the way commercial washrooms are operated and serviced.

Marriott Hotels presentation: Smart Solutions for Brand Protection, by Douglas Davis, Senior Director Global Food Safety, Marriott International. Presentation will focus on how a leading hospitality brand known for providing an exceptional guest experience approached and deployed its comprehensive, IoT-enabled food safety program across global properties.

The Digi IoT Zone:

Digi, Digi customers and sponsors will present interactive demos. Several innovative providers of consumer and industrial IoT solutions will be participating, including: Summit Envirosystems (water safety); Frazer Nash (zero-emissions cab); Endress+Hauser (water mgmt.), and Furuno (marine navigation).

SmartSense by Digi will also provide demonstrations in the IoT Zone, showcasing its IoT solutions for the pharmaceutical and food industries, and in supply chain and facility management.

Digi products will have numerous demos of its new technology including Digi XBee3™. Overall capabilities to be highlighted include programmability and network edge intelligence. Special sessions include Digi XBee3 Cellular as a local temperature controller and wireless interface in HVAC IoT solutions. Additionally, a natural disaster relief medical response center demo will show how emergency and field hospitals can continuously monitor vital signs of patients and raise alerts for rapid response teams as required.

The Digi International 2018 Global IoT Conference will be held on May 22, 2018 at the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest, 5801 Opus Pkwy, Minnetonka, Minnesota. For additional information, please contact Kristina Edstrom at: Kristina.Edstrom@digi.com

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

