Top industry leaders from Unilever, Axel Johnson Group and ICA join the board of the foodtech investment company Nicoya to spur global growth

News provided by

Nicoya AB (publ)

07 Jun, 2023, 01:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicoya is a leading Swedish foodtech investor on a journey to transform the global food system for good. Now, Kees Kruythoff, former member of Unilever global executive team, President North America and President Global Home Care division, is elected new Executive Chairman of Nicoya. The board is also joined by Helena Hernander, Head of Private Equity Investments at AltoCumulus, part of Axel Johnson Group, and Anders Svensson, former CEO ICA Sweden, the largest retail chain in the Nordics.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board," says Christopher Slim, co-founder and CEO of Nicoya. "Their experience and passion for driving sustainable growth perfectly align with our company's vision. With their complimentary skills, we are well positioned to accelerate and take the next step on our journey to reshape the food system at scale."

Kees Kruythoff brings global executive experience including 30 years at Unilever, founding team of IMAGINE.one, Chairman and CEO of LiveKindly, and current Senior Advisor at Bain Capital. Kees comes with a broad network and experience of building global, sustainable solutions and organizations and driving successful acquisitions in the food industry.

Helena Hernander has for the past 12 years been Head of Private Equity Investments at Altocumulus, one of Sweden's largest family offices. She is a highly renowned finance professional with a proven investment record in creating sustainable growth and return.

Anders Svensson brings deep industry and management experience from successfully leading ICA Sweden and Arla Foods and current positions as e.g. Chairman of Swedish Trade Federation and Stadium sports chain and board of the Swedish Confederation of Enterprise.

CONTACT:

Lykke Westgren
Head of communications
+46700926466
[email protected]

Christopher Slim
CEO
+46709737634
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Nicoya AB (publ)

Also from this source

Top industry leaders from Unilever, Axel Johnson Group and ICA join the board of the foodtech investment company Nicoya to spur global growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.