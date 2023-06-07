Top industry leaders from Unilever, Axel Johnson Group and ICA join the board of the foodtech investment company Nicoya to spur global growth

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicoya is a leading Swedish foodtech investor on a journey to transform the global food system for good. Now, Kees Kruythoff, former member of Unilever global executive team, President North America and President Global Home Care division, is elected new Executive Chairman of Nicoya. The board is also joined by Helena Hernander, Head of Private Equity Investments at AltoCumulus, part of Axel Johnson Group, and Anders Svensson, former CEO ICA Sweden, the largest retail chain in the Nordics.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board," says Christopher Slim, co-founder and CEO of Nicoya. "Their experience and passion for driving sustainable growth perfectly align with our company's vision. With their complimentary skills, we are well positioned to accelerate and take the next step on our journey to reshape the food system at scale."

Kees Kruythoff brings global executive experience including 30 years at Unilever, founding team of IMAGINE.one, Chairman and CEO of LiveKindly, and current Senior Advisor at Bain Capital. Kees comes with a broad network and experience of building global, sustainable solutions and organizations and driving successful acquisitions in the food industry.

Helena Hernander has for the past 12 years been Head of Private Equity Investments at Altocumulus, one of Sweden's largest family offices. She is a highly renowned finance professional with a proven investment record in creating sustainable growth and return.

Anders Svensson brings deep industry and management experience from successfully leading ICA Sweden and Arla Foods and current positions as e.g. Chairman of Swedish Trade Federation and Stadium sports chain and board of the Swedish Confederation of Enterprise.

