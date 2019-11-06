Top Instant Pot Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Instant Pot DUO & Ultra Pressure Cooker Savings Rated by Saver Trends
Save on Instant Pot pressure cookers at the Black Friday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best early Instant Pot Black Friday deals
Nov 06, 2019, 04:22 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Instant Pot Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest early Amazon & Walmart savings on Instant Pot DUO & Ultra pressure cookers listed below by the deals experts at Saver Trends.
Best Instant Pot, Slow Cooker & Pressure Cooker deals:
- Save up to 30% on Instant Pot DUO, Smart Wifi, Ultra, LUX & more best-selling models at Amazon - save on a wide range of 8-quart & 6-quart Instant Pot multi-cookers
- Save up to 33% off on Instant Pot pressure cookers, slow cookers & rice cookers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Instant Pot 8 quart, 6 quart, Ultra & DUO models
- Save up to 36% on highly rated slow cookers at Amazon - check live prices on Maxi-Matic, Crock-Pot, Ninja, Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach slow cookers & more
- Save up to $50 on 8-Quart Instant Pot electric cookers & multi-cookers - check live prices on Instant Pot 8-Quart DUO Plus, DUO80, Ultra 8-Qt & LUX80 models at Walmart.com
- Save up to $54 on 6-Quart Instant Pot multi-cookers at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Instant Pot Ultra 6Qt, DUO60, LUX60 & more 6-Qt capacity models
- Save up to 34% on Instant Pot DUO series at Amazon - check live prices on 3-Quart DUO Mini, 6-Quart DUO60 & 8-Quart DUO80 programmable multi-use cookers
- Save up to $45 on Instant Pot Ultra series at Amazon - these multi-cookers come in 3-quart, 6-quart & 8-quart models
- Save up to 20% on slow cookers and pressure cookers at The Home Depot - check deals available on Instant Pot, Hamilton Beach, Crock-Pot & Cuisinart cookers
- Save up to $50 on Ninja pressure cookers at Amazon - check live prices on top-selling Ninja OP301 & OP401 Foodi pressure cooker, steamer & air fryers
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Instant Pot is very popular among Americans because of its many features and functions. It can be a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, and cooking pot. Instant Pot is available in different sizes- 3 quarts, 6qt, and 8 quarts. One of the notable models of Instant Pot is the Instant Pot Ultra because it is a 10-in-1 programmable multi cooker. The Instant Pot Duo 60, part of the Duo Series, can replace seven appliances with its multi-function capability.
Which stores have the best deals on Black Friday? During this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale shoppers can expect to find the most attractive deals on Amazon and Walmart.
Amazon sold a total of 180 million items in 2018 during the busiest holiday sales days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Aside from their offer last Black Friday of free shipping for any item regardless of its price, Amazon also provides customers access to gift guides for their extensive product selection. Combined with a more convenient online experience compared to in-store visits, users have few reasons not to complete their shopping on the Amazon website.
Walmart's online sales grew by 23% year-on-year during last year's Black Friday sale, trailing Amazon's 25% increase in revenue during the same shopping period.
