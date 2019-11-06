Top Instant Pot Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Instant Pot DUO & Ultra Pressure Cooker Savings Rated by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Instant Pot Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest early Amazon & Walmart savings on Instant Pot DUO & Ultra pressure cookers listed below by the deals experts at Saver Trends.

Instant Pot is very popular among Americans because of its many features and functions. It can be a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, and cooking pot. Instant Pot is available in different sizes- 3 quarts, 6qt, and 8 quarts. One of the notable models of Instant Pot is the Instant Pot Ultra because it is a 10-in-1 programmable multi cooker. The Instant Pot Duo 60, part of the Duo Series, can replace seven appliances with its multi-function capability.

Which stores have the best deals on Black Friday? During this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale shoppers can expect to find the most attractive deals on Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon sold a total of 180 million items in 2018 during the busiest holiday sales days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Aside from their offer last Black Friday of free shipping for any item regardless of its price, Amazon also provides customers access to gift guides for their extensive product selection. Combined with a more convenient online experience compared to in-store visits, users have few reasons not to complete their shopping on the Amazon website.

Walmart's online sales grew by 23% year-on-year during last year's Black Friday sale, trailing Amazon's 25% increase in revenue during the same shopping period.

