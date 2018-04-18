Top Internet Marketing, SEO, and Branding Companies Named in Cities Across U.S. by Clutch

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch released its inaugural report on digital marketing, SEO, and branding companies in cities across the U.S.: Bridgeport, Charlotte, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Raleigh, Tampa, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Akron, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Columbus, Kansas City, Sacramento and Phoenix. Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews firm and named these companies top-performers after evaluating their services offered, client feedback, work quality, and market presence.

Top Digital Marketing Companies

Top Digital Marketing, SEO, and Branding Companies in the U.S. in 2018

Bridgeport: Solutions for Growth, Movable Media, ThinkBIGsites.com, Active Web Group, Content Boost, NewSunSEO, Inc., QualDev Inc., Women's Marketing, Benjamin Marc, Anthony Savino, IMPACT

Charlotte: Knowmad Digital Marketing, Flynaut LLC, Reliable Acorn LLC, KIT, Peaktwo, G2 Marketing Inc., Episode 11 Productions, GlobalVincitore

Salt Lake City: Stryde, 97th Floor, SEO.com, Avalaunch Media, Disruptive Advertising, MultiView, Wallaroo Media, Be Locally SEO, Boostability, Foxtail Marketing, Searchbloom, SEO Werkz, Oozle Media, modern8, Strategies 360

Orlando: GreenHouse Agency, Chatter Buzz Media, Laughing Samurai, TC Interactive Group, Rank Executives, Designzillas, PNC Solutions, Buildrr, DigitalUs, Conectar Agency, Appiskey, Treefrog Cinegraphix

Raleigh: Hive Digital, The Click Depot, TheeDesign, Chariot Creative, Fountain City, Inc., wEquipuSEO

Tampa: Absolute Mobile Solutions, Get Found In Town, Big Sea, Webtivity Design Solutions, Sparxoo, GreatCircle Studios, ElephantMark LLC, SEO Advantage, News & Experts, Haneke Design, Powered Labs, Inc., MARTEC360

Colorado Springs: SocialSEO, Infront Webworks, Rocketship SEO, Cymax Media

Indianapolis: Hanapin Marketing, Element212, Christopher August, The Web Guys, Blue Group Solutions

Cleveland: Pole Position Marketing, Modgility, Kuno Creative, Lead to Conversion, LyntonWeb

OuterBox, The Story Web Design & Marketing

St. Louis: Ghergich & Co., Seafoam Media, Leap Clixx, Matchbox Design Group, SteadyRain, Adxotic Internet Marketing Services

Las Vegas: Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, 411 Locals, On The Maps, Doctor Multimedia, 1 Source Media Group, Strategies 360, Innvio

Sacramento: Appency, MediaSmack, Shane Barker Consulting, SearcherMagnet, Palmer Ad Agency, Websauce Studio, Calabria Technology, Digital CanvasT

Top SEO Companies

Bridgeport: ThinkBIGsites.com, NewSunSEO, Inc., Active Web Group, Benjamin Marc, QualDev Inc., Content Boost, Anthony Savino, Solutions for Growth

Charlotte: Hall Analysis, Reliable Acorn LLC, Peaktwo, CAKE Websites & More, Knowmad Digital Marketing, Waypost Marketing, Kudzu Brands, Wide Open Technologies, GlobalVincitore

Tampa: SEO Advantage, Absolute Mobile Solutions, Easy Street Marketing, Webtivity Design Solutions, Big Sea, Sparxoo, Place1SEO, Get Found In Town, GreatCircle Studios

Indianapolis: Hanapin Marketing, Christopher August, The Web Guys, Element212

Kansas City: Thrive Internet Marketing Agency, AGENCY H, Ontarget

Phoenix: Digital Current, Soderman Marketing SEO, Clickflame, My Favorite Web Designs, Majestic Warrior, Nuanced Media, JH Consulting, Inc., Avenue 25, Dot Com Development, LLC, Tension Design, Blu Mint Digital, Phoenix Online Media, Markitors, Propelur, Etched Marketing

Sacramento: Shane Barker Consulting, Websauce Studio, MediaSmack, SearcherMagnet, Digital Canvas, Calabria Technology

Top Branding Agencies

Columbus: Ologie, MediaSource

"Whether they're working for solely local clients or a larger spread of companies across the country, all of these companies are staples in their hometown digital landscape," said Katie Wonders, business analyst at Clutch. "Through their dedication to their work and cultivation of personal and professional relationships, these agencies have proven their leadership."

The agencies were selected based on Clutch's research methodology, which uses quantitative and qualitative criteria to evaluate each company's technical certifications, experience, and market presence. Clutch analysts also interview each firm's past clients to learn how they approach challenges, develop strategies, and execute customized campaigns and projects.

Clutch's research in digital marketing is ongoing. Interested companies are encouraged to apply to get listed for inclusion in future reports.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on April 16, 2018. These rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

See the full research below:

Digital Marketing Companies

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/bridgeport/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/salt-lake-city/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/charlotte/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/orlando/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/raleigh/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/tampa/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/colorado-springs

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/indianapolis/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/cleveland/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/st-louis/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/las-vegas/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/agencies/digital-marketing/sacramento/leaders-matrix

SEO Companies

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/bridgeport/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/charlotte/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/tampa/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/indianapolis/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/kansas-city

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/phoenix/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/seo-firms/sacramento/leaders-matrix

Branding Agencies

https://clutch.co/agencies/branding/columbus

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

