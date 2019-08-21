Top investment sales firm NAI Northern California continues expansion in first half of 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the second quarter of 2019 has come to a close, Bay Area commercial real estate brokerage NAI Northern California has continued its expansion with an aggressive growth plan. President James Kilpatrick remarks, "We are well on track to top our total sales volume this year as we expand our team and continue to develop tech-forward strategies to serve our clients."

NAI Northern California and its brokers were recognized both locally and nationally in the first half of the year. The brokerage was ranked as a Top Sales Firm by CoStar in both the San Francisco and East Bay/Oakland markets, and vice president Tim Warren was named a Top Sales Broker for his work in the East Bay/Oakland market. Investment advisor and rising star CJ Brill was awarded a scholarship for the International Council of Shopping Centers' RECon conference in Las Vegas. The company's top-producing agent for Q1 through Q2 was senior investment advisor Rudas Gebregiorgas, followed closely by Mary Alam, Grant Chappell, Alex Barker, Doug Sharpe, Joby Tapia, Tim Warren, Kent Mitchell, Jordan Geller, and Joshua Ballesteros.

The company expanded into the greater Silicon Valley area with the hire of Tod Rudee as Executive Vice President in San Jose. Tod brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience in commercial real estate strategy, transaction services, and brokerage performance management in Silicon Valley. His previous background includes leading the San Jose office as Managing Director for CBRE as well as management roles with Colliers International and Premier Properties.

The majority of the company's business was multifamily investment sales for Q1 and Q2. Notable sales included Joby Tapia's $18 million sale of the Central Valley Homes Apartments , a 24-unit complex in Mill Valley and the Mitchell Warren Team's $14 million sale of 44 units at 888 Vermont Street in Oakland.

For the first two quarters of 2019, single tenant NNN and multi-tenanted retail center sales were a close second. The $25 million in sales completed by the Mary Alam Team included a $6.7 million Walgreens , a $3.8 million retail complex in Tracy , and a $3.65 million Regal Cinemas sold by the Mary Alam Team and Ganga Balebail.

Industrial and office properties rounded out NAI Northern California's sales for the first half of the year. The most notable assets were a $12 million mixed-use development site in South Beach, San Francisco sold by Alex Barker; a $2 million office/warehouse building in West SOMA, San Francisco sold by the Geller Williams team; and a $2.5 million medical office redevelopment deal in San Jose sold by the Mary Alam Team. Vacant land and mixed-use buildings made up the rest of the properties sold by the brokerage.

Commercial leasing is an increasing part of the company's business, with leases to boutique and multinational businesses from a range of industries. Spaces leased by NAI Northern California during Q1 and Q2 ranged from 1,100 square feet to 35,000 square feet, for both office and industrial uses.

Coming into the second half of the year, NAI Northern California has an aggressive growth plan and is currently hiring commercial real estate agents and senior investment sales advisors for all their offices (San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose) as well as additional leadership roles for both their San Francisco and Oakland offices. Community outreach and volunteering efforts have also been a key component of company life with volunteer days at Project Open Hand in Oakland and San Francisco.

