Top iRobot Roomba Black Friday Deals 2019: Roomba 960, 980, i7, e6 Robot Vacuum Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
Roomba Black Friday 2019 deals are live now, here's all the best iRobot Roomba Black Friday savings
Nov 27, 2019, 02:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top Roomba deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Consumer Walk have published their list of the best Roomba i7, 980, 960, 690 and more iRobot vacuum deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Roomba robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
- Save up to $150 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums at iRobot.com (ends 11/27)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops at Amazon
- Save up to $340 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com (ends 11/27)
- Save up to $300 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Amazon - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
- Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart - the 960 maps homes for efficient cleaning and has a recharge & resume feature for large floor areas
- Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the Roomba e5 at Amazon
Best robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to $230 on Neato Botvac robot vacuums at Amazon
- Save up to 37% off on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on Samsung POWERbot robot vacuums at Amazon
- Save up to 63% on Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, Neato, ILIFE & Eufy robot vacuum cleaners at Walmart.com
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
iRobot's Roomba i7+ is the perfect choice for someone looking for a smart vacuum cleaning robot. It offers a wide range of features such as Automatic dirt disposal, smart mapping, and Alexa integration. Similar features can be found on Roomba i7, s9, and e5, which are also autonomous vacuums. For lighter usage and cheaper prices, the Roomba 960, 980, 690, and 890 are good options.
Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? Walmart and Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run each year and are the two most popular holiday season sales.
Amazon reported that during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale, Amazon customers bought more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Last year Amazon's holiday season sales saw them offer free shipping with no minimum purchase on hundreds of millions of items.
Walmart enjoyed a 23% rise in YOY online sales revenue over Black Friday 2018, compared to a 25% rise for Amazon over the same period.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Consumer Walk
Share this article