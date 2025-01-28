TOP ITALIAN AND U.S. LIFE SCIENCES EXECUTIVES AND ITALIAN GOVERNMENT LEADERS SHARED BUSINESS SUCCESS STORIES WITH INVESTORS AT "ITALY ON THE MOVE 2025" SIDE EVENT DURING J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Over 230 Italian and U.S. executives, Italian government leaders, and investors attended the eighth edition of "Italy On the Move"

Seven life sciences executives provided business insights during "Navigating Transatlantic Partnerships in Life Sciences" panel discussion and five Italian startups pitched their unique breakthroughs and investment opportunities

Director General for the Promotion of Italy Mauro Battocchi discussed private and public/institutional financial opportunities in the €270 Billion Italian life sciences sector1

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to host the eighth edition of "Italy on the Move," a side event during the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025 at INNOVIT - The Italian Innovation and Culture Hub. The event showcased investment opportunities in Italy in 2025 and included over 230 Italian and U.S. executives, Italian government leaders, members of the scientific and academic world, and investors.

As presented by Mauro Battocchi, Director General for the Promotion of Italy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, following decades of investment by the Italian government in public health, which helped increase the average life expectancy of Italian citizens to 83.8 years and fueled the growth of life sciences businesses in Italy by providing more than € 2 billion on pharma R&D investments in 2023, Italy is now a global leader in life sciences.

The following leaders shared their unique perspectives on investing in Italy during the panel discussion, "Navigating Transatlantic Partnerships in Life Sciences," which was moderated by Audrey Greenberg, Founder of the Center for Breakthrough Medicines and CEO and Founder of AG Capital Advisors.

To learn more about the five Italian startups featured in the program, visit their respective websites included below.

Trade Commissioner Giosafat Riganò expressed his enthusiasm for the success of Italy on The Move 2025, stating: "Thanks to the exceptional efforts of the Italian Trade Agency Team, we witnessed outstanding participation, with over 230 attendees, including U.S. and Italian industry experts, confirming the significant international interest in the Italian Life Sciences industry."

