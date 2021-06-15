Top Italian Life Sciences Company Selects ValGenesis' SaaS Platform to Digitally Manage its Validation Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that a top Italian life sciences company has chosen to implement ValGenesis' 100% paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) to manage its corporate validation lifecycle process. One of the top 5 pharmaceutical companies in Italy, its legacy is firmly anchored in a long-lasting heritage of innovation and success that began in 1948. The company offers a full range of therapeutic services, research, and innovation through more than 55 products in 9 therapeutic areas, supporting patients across more than 90 countries.

Manual paper-based validation activities proved to be time-consuming and expensive. The company sought to implement a paperless validation platform with efficient change and risk management processes to enable standardization in the validation process across global sites. The company selected ValGenesis VLMS based on comprehensive functionality, ease of use, and a quality risk management approach to augment its cGMP standards. ValGenesis had implemented its gold standard approach for system configuration by validating one of the company's most critical business systems within very aggressive timeframes, providing them the ability to quickly realize efficiencies in their validation process through 100% digitization, real-time collaboration, and remote management of validation activities through our validated cloud. The company further plans to roll out ValGenesis VLMS to their global R&D facilities across the globe.

"The ValGenesis VLMS is a truly unique solution, empowering organizations to manage their validation processes efficiently. It also integrates easily with any business system. With the ValGenesis VLMS, this company can now experience better standardization and consistent interpretation across their validation policies, procedures, and templates leading to significant gains, better monitoring, and adequate utilization of their global systems. We are excited to serve this client's needs today and look forward to supporting the broadening use of our ValGenesis system across their enterprise as a global validation system," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

