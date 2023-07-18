Top Keller Brokerage Drives Midwest Mortgage Revolution

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Keller Willams brokerage is transforming the Midwest mortgage experience. The offices of KW Greater Des Moines and KW Siouxland – led by Operating Principal Kacy Bell, with seven locations and 325+ agents – launched a game-changing mortgage solution in February called "IntroLend Home Results." This enables their clients to source the right home and most competitive mortgage under one trusted roof, saving precious time and home acquisition dollars in today's higher interest rate environment.

"For over two years, I have been looking for a mortgage partnership," said Ms. Bell; there were important aspects I just wasn't finding. But with IntroLend, I found everything on my checklist was met and more." She went on to describe her wishlist: "Number one was that IntroLend furnish a superior mortgage experience for our clients, as we have a fiduciary duty to provide the best loan options available. Number two was that there be the ability for our clients to receive multiple mortgage bids from multiple lenders giving them true choice in lending, and Number three was that the technology had to be outstanding, providing agents and clients with a simple, hassle-free experience. IntroLend was the only company who provided all these solutions."

Once launched, Bell's Chapter enjoyed stellar early performance. They issued 40 mortgages in their first two months and had a pipeline of over 100 pre-approved loans entering month three. Her advice to broker-owners seeking an internal mortgage solution is simple: "Go beyond the initial conversation with prospective partners to ensure all your needs are met. When I did that with IntroLend, I discovered deeper layers that were exciting and valuable – that matched what I was looking for in a partner."

IntroLend Home Results is the newest Chapter in the nationwide IntroLend platform. IntroLend is revolutionizing the mortgage experience for homebuyers and agents alike. Their app-driven platform allows agents to quickly launch and easily track a client's full mortgage journey – from rapid pre-approval through to closing. Meanwhile, competitive bids are sourced from a vast network of 150+ wholesale and retail lenders, providing borrowers with the most competitive loan rates and terms.

When asked how difficult it was to form their Chapter, Bell said, "Working with the IntroLend team was simple, thorough and delightful. They walked us through every step of the process, and it all went seamlessly. They have a system to follow, and my advice is to follow it. Just like we say at Keller Williams, "follow the model."

"Put simply," she added, "IntroLend lets you hit the 'Easy Button' in launching your mortgage business."

To learn more about working with IntroLend, contact Howard Kaplan 385.888.7555, [email protected]com

