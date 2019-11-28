Top KitchenAid Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Stand Mixer & Countertop Oven Savings Rated by Retail Fuse
Nov 28, 2019, 17:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday KitchenAid mixer and oven deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on 5 qt and 6 qt mixers and are listing the best live deals below.
Best KitchenAid mixer deals:
- Save up to $210 on a wide range of KitchenAid Stand, Artisan, Classic & Professional mixers at Walmart - check live prices on the best-selling Artisan Series 5 Qt & Professional 600 6 Qt Series stand mixers & attachments from KitchenAid
- Save up to $250 on KitchenAid Professional, Artisan & Classic mixers (6 quart & 5 quart) at Amazon
- Save $60 on the Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - at KitchenAid.com (ends 1/2)
- Save $170 on the Pro 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 40% on select 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixers - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
More KitchenAid deals:
- Save up to 53% on KitchenAid mixers & appliances at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling stand mixers, appliances & more
- Save up to 51% on a wide range of KitchenAid appliances at Amazon - check available deals on top-selling food choppers, kettles, blenders, hand mixers, Artisan 5-Qt stand mixers & more
- Save up to 30% on top-rated KitchenAid mixers, food processers & blenders - at KitchenAid.com
- Save 30% on the 5-Speed Classic Blender - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 32% On the Dual Convection Countertop Oven - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 40% On the 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Solid Glass Lid - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 37% On the Digital Countertop Oven now $99.99 - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save 35% on select 7-cup Food Processors - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
- Save up to 40% on select 3.5 Cup & 5 Cup Food Choppers - at KitchenAid.com (ends 12/9)
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
It has been 100 years since the first KitchenAid mixer was created. The Model H-5 was manufactured for consumers. In 2019, several models of professional stand mixers and artisan mixers are available for both home and business use. Depending on the purpose of the mixer, the customer can pick 5 qt mixers for smaller amounts or 6 qt mixers for bigger batches.
What is the meaning behind Black Friday? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when thousands of retail stores offer impressive deals and discounts. The term 'Black Friday' came about as the post-Thanksgiving sale often drives retailers accounting books 'into the black'.
