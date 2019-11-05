Top Laptop Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Gaming Laptop, Apple MacBook, HP & Surface Laptop Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday laptop deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best early HP, Apple, Microsoft Surface & Lenovo laptop & Chromebook deals by clicking the links below.

Best Laptop deals:

● Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com - experience the convenience of power and portability with HP's OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics

● Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks

● Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops at Amazon - find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft

● Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale - sale ends 11/18

● Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive

● Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3

● Save on select Apple, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft laptops at Walmart.com

● Get 20% off sitewide on Acer laptops at Acer.com - when you use the code NOV20 (valid until 11/6)

● Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store early Black Friday sale - most deals are available on 11/28

● Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models

The best laptop to buy from Walmart or Amazon depends mainly on what you'll use it for. The best gaming laptops are made by big brands like MSI, Dell and Asus. Apple excels with its compact computers built with high-end components. Many of HP's laptops have 4K displays and convertible forms, much like the Microsoft Surface series. Lenovo was the first to release a well-reviewed 2-in-1 and their offerings are still among the best you can buy today.

How did the term 'Black Friday' start? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts 'into the black', which then became the reason why it's called Black Friday.

