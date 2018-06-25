Top Latin American Billionaires 2018

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The technological revolution is gradually showing its effects on Latin Trade's list of the Top Latin American Billionaires. Carlos Slim and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverín spearheaded this trend some time ago. Later, they were joined by Marcos Galperin, founder of Mercado Libre, the Argentine e-commerce giant. This year Brazilian Luis Frias, chairman of PagSeguro Digital joined the group. This trend will surely continue, and it will change names and modify the industrial composition of the list of the richest people in Latin America.
Another way in which the list of billionaires is changing is women's participation. Today, 12 of the 90 richest people are women. They are shareholders of companies in sectors as diverse as health and mining.
Finally, and contrary to popular belief, most of the richest in the region are self made. Their wealth was not inherited from family, but built with businesses that they started or acquired.
The 90 Latin American billionaires in the list have a combined fortune of US$411.2 billion in 2018, the equivalent of almost five years of sales of Petrobras, the largest company in the region.
