Top Latin American Billionaires 2018

Another way in which the list of billionaires is changing is women's participation. Today, 12 of the 90 richest people are women. They are shareholders of companies in sectors as diverse as health and mining.

Finally, and contrary to popular belief, most of the richest in the region are self made. Their wealth was not inherited from family, but built with businesses that they started or acquired.

The 90 Latin American billionaires in the list have a combined fortune of US$411.2 billion in 2018, the equivalent of almost five years of sales of Petrobras, the largest company in the region.

See the full list, including the seven new names this year, at Latin Trade.

