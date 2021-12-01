Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Advocates at the United Nations for Gender Equality

"Women in general -and Latinas in particular- have been disproportionately affected both personally and professionally as a result of the pandemic. As Latina entrepreneur, author and speaker, I know how underrepresented we are and how much room for growth we have in issues as vital as pay parity, media representation or parental leave to name just a few. I am trilled to join the Hispanic Leadership Summit to have this much needed conversations around gender equality in our community," explains Natale.

The post pandemic gathering of leaders from business, media, politics and advocacy came about after a yearlong effort by the We Are All Human Foundation, headed by Claudia Romo Edelman. Natale -who is part of the event's strategic committee- has been previously Invited to serve as special rapporteur on the topic of representation of Latinos in media.

The Hispanic Leadership Summit provides the annual update on the status of the Hispanic community within the model and framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This Hispanic Leadership Summit will offer an opportunity to gather community leadership and champion allies to understand the current state of the Hispanic community and how we can take action together as we look to 2022.

"The Latino community is the largest minority in the US, yet we remain chronically underrepresented and misrepresented in boardrooms, media narratives and public office. That is why the full backing of an institution as consequential as the United Nations is paramount in acknowledging this reality," explains Natale.

The 2021 edition of the Hispanic Leadership Summit will take place on December 7 & 8 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

The event's strategic advisory committee includes:

- Marco A. Davis, President & CEO Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI)

- Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®)

- Arabel Alva Rosales, President & CEO AAR & Assocs. LTD.

- Andre Arbelaez, President Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council

- Victor Arias, Jr., Managing Director Diversified Search Group

- Sindy Benavides, CEO LULAC

- Edgar Carreon, Founder DREE

- @Jorge Ferreaz, Publisher Latino Leaders Magazine

- Delia Gutierrez McLaughlin, Principal Engagement Lead Amazon Web Services (AWS)

- Marty Martinez, Founder & CEO Social Revolt Agency

- Luis Miguel Messianu, Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO ALMA

- Patricia Mota, MPA, President & CEO Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement

- Gaby Natale, President AGANAR Media

- Jorge Plasencia, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Republica Havas

- Damian Rivera (He / Him / His), CEO ALPFA

- Robert Rodriguez, PhD, President DRR Advisors LLC

- Nancy Santiago

- Oscar Suris, Executive Managing Director Zeno Group

- Ana Valdez, Executive President The Latino Donor Collaborative

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker , Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia , a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty , her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

