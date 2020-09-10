Top Leaders Come Together Virtually To Help Move More Women Into C-Suite At 6th Annual KPMG Women's Leadership Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, now in its sixth year, will again bring together top leaders from business, politics, sports, and the media to help forge a path for women leaders to advance to the C-suite. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summit will be held virtually for the first time on October 7. KPMG today announced that the 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, award-winning broadcast journalist Robin Roberts, and KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp will serve as keynote speakers.

The Summit provides hundreds of rising executive women, nominated by their CEOs to participate in the program, with high-impact leadership development content, access to today's top leaders and year-long networking opportunities. It will address the public health, economic and social justice issues facing today's leaders.

"As the pace of change continues to hasten in these challenging times, the goal of the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit remains the same: to help more women advance to the C-suite," said Knopp. "Our commitment to accelerating diversity and inclusion is unwavering. We are thrilled to have an outstanding group of courageous and resilient leaders joining us as speakers at this year's Summit to inspire our audience of high-performing, high-potential executive women."

This year's Summit will be held during the week of the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The Summit's complete lineup of distinguished speakers and panelists includes:

Keynote speakers:

Paul Knopp – KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO

– KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Condoleezza Rice – 66th U.S. Secretary of State

– 66th U.S. Secretary of State Robin Roberts – Award-winning journalist and co-anchor of ABC's Good Morning America

Business and sports speakers:

Stephanie Linnartz – Group President, Marriott

– Group President, Marriott Ibtihaj Muhammad -- Entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, speaker and Olympic medalist in fencing

-- Entrepreneur, best-selling author, speaker and Olympic medalist in fencing Laura Newinski – KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO

– KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO Mariah Stackhouse – LPGA Tour player and KPMG brand ambassador

– LPGA Tour player and KPMG brand ambassador Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron

NBC's Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The founding sponsors of the 2020 KPMG Women's Leadership Summit are National Car Rental and Constellation, an Exelon company. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit will be live streamed in its entirety at KPMG.com/WomensLeadership from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

About the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, combines a world-class, annual major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program – all focused on the development, advancement, and empowerment of women on and off the golf course. The Championship will take place October 6-11 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, offers a $4.3 million purse – among the highest in women's golf – and will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

Net proceeds from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KPMG Women's Leadership Summit fund the KPMG Future Leaders Program, a charitable initiative that affords top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat, a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader, and an introduction to golf. To date, more than $2.68 million in scholarships have been awarded to 100 students. For all the latest news and updates about the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KPMG Women's Leadership Summit visit: KPMG.com/WomensLeadership.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 219,000 professionals in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact:

Ichiro Kawasaki / Pete Settles

KPMG LLP

551-486-9310 / 732-546-4212

[email protected] /

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

https://www.kpmg.us

