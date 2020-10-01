Top Leaders in Media and Entertainment Reinventing Hollywood Through New Tools in Virtual Production and Remote Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new versatile collaboration cloud-based platform, MeetMo.io is taking center stage in a series of virtual conferences to connect leaders in the media and entertainment industries.

WebMo, Inc. and its platform MeetMo.io has partnered with The Advanced Imaging Society to create a LIVE Remote Virtual Conference connecting thought leaders in media and entertainment who are exploring and creating solutions for the new world in creative industries. Each of these weekly virtual conferences and presentations is using the MeetMo.io Live Event platform. The virtual conference is available through Oct. 8, 2020, on the Advanced Imaging site.

The AIS Live Remote Virtual Conference is hosted by Buzz Hays, Global Lead Entertainment Google Cloud. Speakers include entertainment and media industry leaders such as Vicki Dobbs Beck, Executive in Charge, Industrial Light & Magic; Eric Iverson, CTO, Amazon AWS; Jenni Ogden, Producers Guild of America; Gary Radburn, Dell; Sam Nicholson, CEO of Stargate Studios; Michael Mansouri, Radiant Images; Rob Goldheim, Group VP, Production Engineering and Wayne Caffry, SCP, Post-Production Discovery Communications. These influential leaders and shapers engage in the exploration of new production tools and methods for safe and effective return to production, not only amidst the pandemic but also well beyond. Many of these new solutions are being deployed in small and large productions around the globe.

The MeetMo.io platform bridges creativity and technology by simplifying the user experience, creating connections of cameras, lights, and sound at the highest resolution and lowest latency.

"As the film and television industry returns to work, production companies are more than ever looking to keep essential cast and crew safe and effective," states Michael Mansouri, CEO of WebMo, Inc. "Our MeetMo.io platform enables remote production by connecting cast and crew with film and TV production-based devices such as lights, audio, communication, motion picture cameras, and consumer cameras safely and securely at remote distances," said Mansouri.

The MeetMo.io platform is currently utilized in the motion picture, healthcare, education, Virtual LIVE events, and any industry that demands the highest-quality video, audio, and connectivity with the lowest latency.

About WebMo, Inc: Established in 2020 by an award-winning team of industry leaders in virtual production and cloud solutions, the MeetMo.io platform was designed to connect people and the Internet of Things (IoT), including cameras, lights, microphones, software, and devices, literally anything with a video signal output to anyone, anywhere, at any scale. MeetMo.io is a wholly owned property of WebMo, Inc.

About The Advanced Imaging Society: Formed in 2009 by our industry's creative stakeholders including The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Sony, Paramount, IMAX, Dolby, Panasonic and others to advance the creative arts and sciences.

