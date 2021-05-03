Top Leaders To Virtually Gather With Goal Of Advancing More Women To C-suite At Seventh Annual KPMG Women's Leadership Summit

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, now in its seventh year, will again bring together top leaders from business, politics, sports and media to help forge a path for women leaders to advance to the C-suite. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Summit will be held virtually on June 23. KPMG today announced that award-winning writer and director Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman," "Wonder Woman 1984") will serve as the opening keynote speaker.

The Summit provides hundreds of rising executive women, nominated by their CEOs to participate in the program, with high-impact leadership development content, access to today's top leaders and year-long networking opportunities. Themes of panels throughout the day will include "inspiring greatness" and "resilient leadership."

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately impact women and other underrepresented groups in the workforce, the goal of the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit of helping more women advance to the C-suite has never been more important," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "We continue to accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion within our firm, a commitment that extends to the broader marketplace. We're excited to have incredible leaders joining us as speakers at this year's Summit to inspire the high-performing, high-potential executive women who will be participating."

This year's Summit will be held during the week of the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. Last year, more than 3.2 million viewers tuned in to live coverage of the Summit.

The Summit's lineup of distinguished speakers and panelists includes:

Angela Hwang – Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group

– Group President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group Patty Jenkins – Award-winning writer and director

– Award-winning writer and director Paul Knopp – KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO

– KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Sydney Leroux – World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, U.S. women's national soccer team

– World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, U.S. women's national soccer team Stacy Lewis – LPGA Tour champion and KPMG brand ambassador

– LPGA Tour champion and KPMG brand ambassador Laura Newinski – KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO

– KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO Condoleezza Rice – 66th U.S. Secretary of State

"NBC Sunday Night Football" Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The founding sponsors of the 2021 KPMG Women's Leadership Summit are Cadillac, National Car Rental and PepsiCo. The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit will be virtual and live streamed in its entirety at KPMG.com/WomensLeadership from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on June 23.

About the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, combines an annual world-class, major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program – all focused on the development, advancement and empowerment of women on and off the golf course. The Championship will take place June 24–27 at Atlanta Athletic Club. It offers a $4.5 million purse – among the highest in women's golf – and will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

Net proceeds from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KPMG Women's Leadership Summit fund the KPMG Future Leaders Program, a charitable initiative that provides top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat, a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader, and an introduction to golf. To date, more than $3.5 million in scholarships have been awarded to 122 students. For the latest news and updates about the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, visit KPMG.com/WomensLeadership.

