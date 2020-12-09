Top leaders weigh in on working from home and what comes next

WILTON, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the most recent Waterman Hurst survey of the gatekeepers℠, a virtual community of top leaders, 95% of leaders surveyed have implemented new WFH policies in 2020. The gatekeepers reflected on the WFH experience and responded with the following:

72% of gatekeepers say employees are more productive working from home.

75% say employees are happier working from home.

70% report employees miss the workplace.

55% report employees feel isolated.

Leaders report different WFH challenges than employees report.

Leaders report positive experience and more positive POV regarding WFH employees.

Leaders undecided on WFH plans post pandemic – say many factors to consider.

The gatekeepers is a virtual community of leaders who donate their time and expertise to deliver relevant and valuable advice as free content. See a list of members here .

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen with a vaccine on the horizon, 66% of leaders said their employees will work from home for the foreseeable future, for at least one year, or indefinitely. They report the longevity of WFH requires more reflection on the downsides.

The gatekeepers' provided insights on how employees feel about remote work. 75% of leaders say their employees prefer to work from home but have experienced significant challenges. Notably, a majority of their employees miss aspects or the workplace, report more distractions and childcare difficulties at home. They also report feeling isolated.

While evaluating their own experience, leaders report an easier transition to remote work, with only 38% of leaders missing the workplace and 5% reporting difficultly with distractions and caring for children. Feelings of social isolation were not mentioned by leaders. Leaders report different concerns, listing maintaining culture, effectively on-boarding and training, and facilitating career development as potential downsides.

A majority of leaders AND employees complain of video call fatigue.

Most gatekeepers determining their long term WHF policy will be difficult due to conflicting priorities. Most believe their WFH policy will ultimately be driven by company culture.

Read the full article here including 21 gatekeeper's quotes.

About the Survey: Waterman Hurst surveyed 125 diverse leaders; members of the gatekeepers. The survey was conducted in Fall 2020. 61 leaders from 60 companies responded.

Waterman Hurst sponsors the gatekeepers - an initiative in alignment with Waterman Hurst's mission to enhance leader's careers.

