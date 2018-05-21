Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event

PHOENIX, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) ("VEREIT" or the "Company"), announced the recipients of its annual awards for leasing excellence, recognizing the top professionals leasing available retail space on behalf of the Company across its owned and managed net-lease portfolio. The recipients were honored at an awards ceremony in conjunction with International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) RECon, the Global Retail Real Estate Convention, in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018.

The Leasing Broker of the Year is the program's most prestigious award, given to the broker who best partners with VEREIT's leasing team to provide local market insight. This year's Leasing Broker of the Year award was presented to Marcy Wood of CBRE. She currently leases a 65,000-square-foot shopping center managed by VEREIT. Wood was responsible for negotiating the lease with a major outpatient hospital tenant that is now the anchor of the Bartlett, IL shopping center. This new tenant has increased foot traffic and the overall value of this retail space.

"The annual event provides an opportunity to recognize the very best of our leasing broker partners," stated Brett Sheets, Senior Vice President of Leasing for VEREIT. "We work with these brokers daily to understand the evolving marketplace and receive local industry insight to ensure our properties have full occupancy. When combined with the expertise of our in-house leasing team, our extensive national network of leasing brokers enables VEREIT to attract top-quality tenants. Over the last year, Marcy Wood has utilized her impressive market knowledge while demonstrating the excellence we expect from our leasing partners."

Overall, award recipients demonstrated superior performance and made substantial contributions to maximize the value of VEREIT's owned and managed portfolio. Criteria for the awards include number and quality of transactions, accuracy and timeliness of reports, quality of marketing materials, market knowledge and prospecting prowess. Additional award recipients included:

Buff Teague and Leigh Dale Younce with JLL in Mobile, Alabama were recognized with the Best Prospector Team award. This team currently leases four managed assets in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Teague and Younce were recognized due to their impressive ability to identify potential tenants in smaller markets.

Several leasing broker partners were honored with Allegiance Awards which recognize their ability to align with the goals, objectives and interests of VEREIT while showing commitment, loyalty and dedication. Honorees included:

Jeff Hagan and Kevin Soares with Gallelli Real Estate

James Chung and Marisa Organo with Cushman & Wakefield

Joe Parrott and Sean McCourt with CBRE

Justin Holtzman with ECHO Retail

Loretta Cataldi with The Shopping Center Group

Kevin Schreiber and Kevin Mayhugh with The Shopping Center Group

Brad Rohrbaugh, Abe Khan, Chad Stine and Blake Shaffer with Bennett Williams

VEREIT and its leasing broker partners will be meeting with retailers throughout ICSC RECon from May 21-23, 2018 at booth C071SOU in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About the Company

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.5 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional information about VEREIT can be found on its website at www.VEREIT.com and through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

