Top Leisure Travel Agencies Betting on Growth in 2027

Travel Leaders Network survey of top leisure sellers finds leading agencies increasing investment as they forecast strong cruise growth and embrace AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the travel industry's highest-volume leisure agencies are betting on another year of growth in 2027, and they are increasing their investment to capture it.

At its annual Leisure Leaders meeting, held this year from August 25-27 at The Biltmore in Coral Gables, FL, Travel Leaders Network released the results of a survey of its top leisure sellers.

The outlook comes from a new Travel Leaders Network (TLN) survey of its top leisure sellers who participated in the Leisure Leaders meeting. These agencies collectively represent more than $2.5 billion in annual leisure travel sales. The survey offers a window into what some of the network's largest leisure agencies expect for the year ahead and where they are investing to drive future growth.

The results show particularly strong expectations for cruise sales, increased spending on marketing and technology and near-universal adoption of artificial intelligence.

Perhaps the clearest sign of confidence: 86% of respondents plan to increase marketing spending in 2027, including 60% who expect to increase their budgets by more than 10%. Not a single respondent plans to cut marketing spending.

"These are experienced business owners with a significant view into leisure travel demand, and they are putting investment behind their expectations for growth," said Lindsay Pearlman, President, Travel Leaders Network. "They see opportunities in the market and are preparing their businesses to capture them."

Cruise Is the Big Bet

Cruising stands out as one of the strongest opportunities identified in the survey. Ninety percent of respondents expect river cruise sales to increase in 2027, with 40% forecasting growth above 10%.

Luxury and premium cruising are also poised for strong gains. Seventy-five percent expect luxury cruise sales to grow at least 5%, while 87% expect premium cruising to grow. Contemporary cruising remains strong, with 59% predicting growth of 5% or more.

Land travel is also expected to perform well: 77% anticipate growth in FIT/independent travel, while 73% expect at least 5% growth in both escorted and group travel.

Agencies Are Investing and Looking for an Edge

The survey results show agencies preparing for that anticipated growth. New office technology ranks as their top investment priority, followed by marketing and lead generation and independent contractor recruitment.

AI has quickly become part of that equation. All but one respondent expects to use AI in agency operations in 2027. Marketing and communications is the leading application, selected by 86%, while 73% expect employees and independent contractors to use AI for agent bios. Agencies are also applying AI to customer service, data analysis, revenue management and fraud detection.

At the same time, respondents identified TLN resources that are helping their agencies turn demand into sales. Eighty-one percent cited leads from TravelLeaders.com as a valuable TLN resource, while 75% selected Engagement Marketing. More than half also pointed to TLN cruise programs, including Distinctive Voyages and Amenity Departure Dates, and booking platforms SNAP and Cruise Complete, as high-ROI solutions.

Social media ranks as agencies' most effective marketing channel for 2027, followed by email and print advertising. TLN continues to expand resources in this area, including Social Share Pro and Social Lab, introduced in 2026 to help members strengthen their social media capabilities.

What the Findings Say About 2027

Taken together, the survey results paint a picture of a leisure travel business that is not standing still. Leading agencies expect growth, are spending more to pursue it and are increasingly relying on technology, marketing, lead generation and network resources to compete.

"Travel advisors have tremendous opportunity ahead of them, but opportunity alone doesn't create growth," Pearlman said. "The agencies that succeed will be the ones that have the right technology, marketing, supplier partner relationships and business support behind them. That's exactly what we want Travel Leaders Network membership to provide."

The findings point to a clear 2027 outlook: cruise is leading the growth opportunity, agencies are investing aggressively in their businesses, AI is becoming an everyday operating tool and Travel Leaders Network resources are helping members position themselves to capture that growth.

For travel agencies interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings of Travel Leaders Network in leisure and luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings—as well as active and adventure travel—visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com), an Internova Travel Group company, assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE Travel Leaders Network