Travel Leaders Network Marks 20 Years of Distinctive Voyages

Exclusive cruise program delivers VIP experiences while driving higher-value bookings for travel advisors

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders Network is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Distinctive Voyages program, an exclusive cruise offering designed to provide clients with VIP amenities, curated experiences and added value available only when booking through a Travel Leaders Network advisor.

Since its launch, Distinctive Voyages has served more than 200,000 cruise passengers worldwide and now features more than 500 sailings annually across 14 premium and luxury cruise lines, visiting top destinations around the globe. In 2025 alone, 28,000 passengers cruised with Distinctive Voyages, making it the program's largest and most profitable year yet. Bookings through the program continue to outpace standard cruise bookings on participating lines, with Travel Leaders Network advisors realizing an average $300–$500 increase in booking value per sailing.

A hallmark of the program is its collection of exclusive onboard and shoreside experiences, including Private Welcome Receptions hosted on every sailing and the services of a dedicated Distinctive Voyages Host. Hosts are carefully selected for their knowledge of the ship and itinerary and assist guests with everything from dining and spa reservations to recommendations for unique, off-the-beaten-path experiences in port.

Distinguishing the program further is a series of curated shore events, available only to Distinctive Voyages guests, designed to foster deeper connections with local culture. Past experiences have included introductions to Native artisans in Alaska, guided food tours in Paris and immersive visits to South Korea's vibrant markets and neighborhoods. On select cruises, travelers may also enjoy private touring options with a dedicated car and driver.

The program also includes culinary-themed sailings through its Culinary Collection, featuring demonstrations and events led by world-renowned chefs, along with cooking classes, tastings and regionally inspired dining experiences.

"We created Distinctive Voyages to give travel advisors a meaningful advantage and clients something they can't get by booking direct," said Stephen McGillivray, Chief Partner Marketing Officer for Internova Travel Group, the parent company of Travel Leaders Network. "Twenty years later, the program continues to elevate the cruise experience while helping advisors drive growth and loyalty."

According to Pam Jarvis, Director of Cruise Programs for Internova, the program's longevity reflects broader industry trends. "Today's cruise clients are looking for greater value and more personalized experiences, and advisors are using Distinctive Voyages to deliver both."

With a growing share of luxury cruise bookings and an expanding slate of sailings, Distinctive Voyages remains central to Travel Leaders Network's cruise strategy.

More information about Distinctive Voyages can be found here. To book a Distinctive Voyages cruise, connect with a travel advisor at www.travelleaders.com.

For travel agencies interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings of Travel Leaders Network in leisure, luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings — as well as active and adventure travel — visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com.

