Travel Leaders Network Adds Over 300 Member Agencies in 2025

Growth reflects rising demand for personalized support backed by meaningful scale and shared resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders Network, North America's largest network of professional travel agencies, added more than 300 new member agencies in 2025, signaling a growing demand among travel advisors for consortia that combine personalized support with the scale and resources of a large network.

The new members, including 264 affiliates in the United States, four associate (franchise) agencies and 36 agencies in Canada, represent more than $300 million in annual sales to preferred supplier partners. The growth reflects a broader industry shift as agencies look for partners that can absorb complexity, deliver buying power and provide meaningful support without forcing a one-size-fits-all model.

"Agencies want to feel supported, not standardized," said Lindsay Pearlman, President of Travel Leaders Network. "They're looking for partners that can meet them where they are, while also giving them access to resources and leverage they simply can't achieve on their own. That balance is what's driving our growth."

While Travel Leaders Network operates at scale – backed by its parent company, Internova Travel Group, one of the industry's largest travel services organizations – its model is intentionally designed to feel personal at the agency level. Members choose which tools, programs and services to use, allowing support to scale up or down based on each agency's business model, niche and growth goals.

That scale enables Travel Leaders Network to invest heavily in technology, education, field support and supplier partner relationships, while offering many resources at no additional cost to members. Core offerings include booking tools that do not require GDS expertise, consumer lead generation through TravelLeaders.com, targeted engagement marketing, and access to exclusive cruise and hotel programs that add value for clients without incremental fees.

Cruise remains a key driver, with members benefiting from group space, access to sold-out sailings and enhanced amenities through programs such as Distinctive Voyages, Culinary Collection and Amenity Departure Dates. Agencies also gain from hundreds of annual educational opportunities, including webinars, in-person events and Travel Leaders Network's EDGE conference, along with peer collaboration through Leaders Alliances.

"Our role is to use our size so our members don't have to," Pearlman said. "We absorb cost, complexity and negotiation at the network level, allowing agencies to focus on their clients, their brand and their long-term success."

As agencies navigate rising client expectations and increasing competition, Travel Leaders Network's continued growth underscores the value of a model that blends human support with global leverage, positioning members to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving travel marketplace.

For travel agencies interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings of Travel Leaders Network in leisure, luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings — as well as active and adventure travel — visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com today.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com), an Internova Travel Group company, assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE Travel Leaders Network