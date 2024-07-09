Top Loan Officer Alexandra San Martino Joins Service First Mortgage to Revolutionize Her Business

Alexandra San Martino aims to triple her business and scale her team with the exceptional support of Service First Mortgage.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a bold vision for the future, Alexandra San Martino's decision to join Service First Mortgage is fueled by her desire to significantly boost her business operations and expand her team. She is confident that Service First Mortgage's state-of-the-art resources, comprehensive support systems, and innovative technology will provide the perfect platform for her to achieve exponential growth. By harnessing these cutting-edge tools and services, San Martino plans to elevate her business to new heights.

Alexandra San Martino

"Joining Service First Mortgage is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with my goals of business growth and team expansion," said San Martino. "Service First's exceptional support and innovative loan products will undoubtedly enable me to achieve remarkable growth in my partners' business along with my own and an exceptional experience for my clients."

For loan officers contemplating a career move, San Martino's transition to Service First Mortgage serves as a compelling testament to the company's exceptional offerings underscoring her belief that Service First Mortgage equips its loan officers with everything they need to excel and thrive. By joining Service First Mortgage, loan officers can expect to access top-tier resources, unmatched support, and a collaborative atmosphere that fosters success and innovation.

"Service First Mortgage's commitment to excellence and innovation is truly unparalleled. I am excited to leverage their resources to provide exceptional service to my clients and to achieve my business goals," San Martino said.

Media Contact:

James Wallace

(214) 576-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE Service First Mortgage