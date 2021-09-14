Top Loan Originators Joins UMortgage to Grow Market Share

Regional Vice President Kahren Oxner is a Wilsonville resident and Oregon native with over 20 years experience serving Oregon, California, and Washington as a Loan Originator. She joined the mortgage industry shortly after graduating college and quickly felt at home. For Oxner, becoming a Loan Originator was a natural calling. "From very early on in my career, I have wanted to help others achieve homeownership," she said. "Buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person can make. They deserve to have someone in their corner who's committed to making that happen as easily as possible."

Years later, Oxner's work ethic goes unchanged. In 2020, she was named in the Scotsman Guide Top 1% of originators in the country. In that same year, she was also in the top 20 United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) originators for the state of Oregon. For Oxner, this momentum is only increasing, "This new chapter with UMortgage has already brought so much renewed energy to our team and I know this is only the beginning."

Joining Oxner are Loan Originators Jen Bell, Candice Cain, and David Carpenter. Bell served as a US Naval Instructor for 10 years prior to beginning her work in the mortgage industry. Now, she uses her teaching experience to help educate first time home buyers. In 2020, Bell joined Oxner on the UWM list of top 20 Oregon based originators.

After 20 years in the fashion industry, Cain decided it was time to change career paths and utilized her problem-solving skills and attention to detail to make a name for herself in the mortgage industry. Now, as a Loan Originator, she specializes in non-traditional lending and is committed to making sure every borrower is able to have their unique needs fulfilled.

Carpenter was introduced to the industry by his father, also a Loan Originator in Oregon. Carpenter knew from an early age that he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and worked his way from a Loan Originator Assistant to co-owner. Carpenter is bringing that experience with him as a Loan Originator at UMortgage.

The commitment of Oxner's team to best serve their clients has solidified their mark on the area. "Every successful team knows what drives them. For us, it's not about the numbers - it's about changing lives and helping families," she said. "Our whole team is fully aligned with this vision."

Oxner was drawn to UMortgage because of their clear dedication to growing the PNW market through the support of like minded Loan Originators in the region.

"I can say with full confidence that after two decades of working for some of the largest lenders in the country that this is the most loan originator centric company that exists," said Oxner of her team's transition. "Their cutting edge technology and high level centralized support means that we can focus our time on growing our businesses and serving our customers."

UMortgage President and CEO Anthony Casa has high hopes for future growth in the Pacific Northwest. "We believe there is a big opportunity to grow market share in the Pacific Northwest. We have the best platform, best technology, and best pricing. The next step is partnering with the best loan originators, and growing."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the official grand opening of the Wilsonville office on Wednesday, September 22nd and the team is taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions outlined by the CDC. You can visit their office website here or reach out directly:

