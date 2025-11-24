Top Los Angeles Neurosurgeon Dr. Albert Wong Selected for Exclusive Arthrex Advanced Endoscopic Surgical Techniques Course

Elite neurosurgeon Dr. Albert Wong of DOCS Health was one of only five surgeons nationwide selected for the prestigious Arthrex advanced endoscopic surgical techniques course, designed to optimize ultra-minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery procedures.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Albert Wong, Neurosurgeon at DOCS Health, was selected as one of only five surgeons across the country to participate in the exclusive Arthrex advanced endoscopic surgical techniques course held September 12-13, 2025. The two-day intensive cadaver course brought together the nation's top endoscopic spine surgeons to pioneer the forefront of minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery.

Dr. Albert Wong at Arthrex advanced endoscopic surgical techniques course

The highly selective course was designed to optimize ultra-minimally invasive endoscopic techniques, including thoracic surgeries, extensive decompression for stenosis, and transforaminal techniques for difficult-to-access disc herniations. Participants engaged in hands-on training with advanced endoscopic equipment and learned cutting-edge approaches that represent the next generation of spine surgery technology.

Dr. Wong's selection for this elite training reflects his leadership in minimally invasive spine surgery and his commitment to bringing the most advanced surgical options to his patients. The course focused on endoscopic procedures that offer patients faster recovery times, reduced tissue trauma, and improved surgical outcomes compared to traditional open approaches.

"Being selected for this exclusive Arthrex course alongside the country's leading endoscopic spine surgeons was truly an honor," said Dr. Albert Wong, Neurosurgeon at DOCS Health. "Endoscopic spine surgery represents the cutting edge of our field, allowing us to address complex spinal conditions through incisions smaller than a dime. This advanced training ensures our patients have access to the most sophisticated, least invasive treatment options available anywhere in the world."

The intensive two-day program included comprehensive instruction on advanced endoscopic visualization techniques, navigation through challenging anatomical corridors, and management of complex pathologies that were previously difficult to address through minimally invasive approaches. The hands-on cadaver training allowed surgeons to refine their skills under the guidance of recognized leaders in endoscopic spine surgery.

Arthrex's selection process for this advanced course is rigorous, identifying only those surgeons who have demonstrated exceptional skill in minimally invasive techniques and a commitment to advancing the field. Dr. Wong's participation underscores his position at the forefront of innovative spine surgery and his dedication to continuous improvement in patient care.

About DOCS Health

Located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, California, DOCS Health is recognized for providing innovative treatments for spinal, orthopedic, and neurological conditions. The clinic's multidisciplinary team includes orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, sports injury specialists, and rehabilitation experts trained at some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the United States.

Whether treating acute injuries or chronic spine conditions, DOCS Health delivers personalized care using the latest in minimally invasive techniques and medical technology. The practice is committed to clinical excellence, patient-centered outcomes, and leadership in surgical education.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit www.docshealth.com.

