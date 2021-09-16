Top Los Angeles Real Estate Team, Ari Afshar & Associates, Rebrands As Voyage Real Estate

Established by renowned Los Angeles agent Ari Afshar, founding agent for Compass in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, VOYAGE represents some of Los Angeles' most remarkable properties and sophisticated buyers and sellers. Growing sales by 100% year over year, VOYAGE's now 19 person team brings diverse expertise and expert knowledge for all facets of the business. On staff are experts in marketing, the escrow process and a dedicated team for management of listings and sales.

"My vision is to make residential real estate a seamless experience for all of our clients. With transparency and appointing industry experts within our team, we assure our clients are able to receive optimum service," Ari Afshar.

Bringing in $700 million in combined career sales and $205 million in sales in the last 12 months, VOYAGE has been recognized as one of the area's top producing teams and the leading experts in the luxury market. VOYAGE represents properties across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Malibu, Hollywood, West Hollywood, and Century City, as well as extending across Ventura, the South Bay, Pasadena, Glendale, and surrounding cities.

For additional information on how VOYAGE provides a superior real estate experience, please visit voyagerealestate.com

ABOUT VOYAGE

Previously known as Ari Afshar & Associates, VOYAGE symbolizes the journey we travel in life and in real estate. You can count on us to guide you along the way. One life, one company, one journey. VOYAGE, only one.

SOURCE Voyage Real Estate

Related Links

voyagerealestate.com

