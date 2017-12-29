Top Lottery Fraud Attorney Warns: As Jackpots Go Up, Temptation Does, Too.

But Joshua Haffner of Haffner Law (https://haffnerlawyers.com), who has handled two of the largest lottery fraud cases in US history, warns super large jackpots can bring unanticipated disputes. He has some advice on how to avoid lottery litigation with this weekend's Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots at more than $300 million each, and expected to grow:

If you have purchased the ticket on your own, sign the back of it immediately. Also, make sure that if someone picked up a ticket for you, that they haven't signed it first. For office pools, if you can't get a "formal agreement in writing," make sure to document who put in money and how much they paid by taking a picture or a video with your phone and having everyone agree "on camera" to share equally the jackpot, if won.

This is only the second time in the US lottery players have had a choice of jackpots worth more than $300 million each, according to financial website CNBC. Both drawings will happen before the end of the year - the last Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and the final Powerball drawing of the year is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Joshua H. Haffner is a Los Angeles based lawyer specializing in representing individuals injured or victimized by negligence, insurance bad faith, or other wrongdoing. For over 20 years, he has handled civil litigation for plaintiffs involving serious personal injury, insurance bad faith, class actions, fraud, and other tort cases.

He attended law school at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, graduating cum laude. He is admitted to practice law in California, New York, and numerous federal courts.

