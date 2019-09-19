Top Luxury Fashion Brands Favored by Chinese American Millennial Shoppers Announced in the Culmination of the 2019 "Dealmoon Fashion Awards"

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealmoon.com, the place where luxury-brand eager Chinese American millennials go to shop, hosted the 2019 annual Dealmoon Fashion Awards in August. These awards are released to help retailers determine what merchandising mix will resonate with this luxury-brand loving shopper. Of the 17.6M clicks the site gets monthly, the 2019 awards attracted 121,815 votes in 21 categories which ranged from classic to emerging designer handbags, sneakers to dresses, high heels to flats, watches to bangles, luggage and men's wear. One of the new categories included Celebrity Choices made by pop sensation, Dua Lipa, Victoria Secret Model, Elsa Hosk and influencers Aimee Song and Chriselle Lim. The winning products are awarded special brand exposure on the site. Voters are asked to select their favorite products and rules required no more than three per category. Here is the full list of runners-up.

Dealmoon

"This consumer initially gravitates toward high ticket items from Gucci, Hermes and Balenciaga," said Dealmoon CoFounder and CMO, Jennifer Wang. "But our users top five choices also included a $49.00 Zara dress and $55.00 Converse sneakers. It was fun to see how sneakers are defining the fashion game this year making comfortable fashion the most sought after trend."

Handbags are big with this consumer, as the products that earned the top overall three votes included Chanel's Classic quilted leather and chain-handle Flap Bag ($5600.00), followed by a strong-shaped piece made by Strathberry ($500.00), which was voted the #1 Emerging Fashion Bag. Designer Issey Miyake's Bao Bao line placed next in the Contemporary Designer Bag category with the geometrically-patterned Lucent Metallic Tote ($525.00) leading the way. When it comes to sneakers, the female consumers cannot get enough of Alexander McQueen's ($490.00) white leather platform kicks with black heel accents while the men opted for Yeezy Boost 350 V2 created by Kanye West, in all-black ($325.00).

A classic fashionista through and through, Dealmoon's high heel users plucked out Jimmy Choo's silver goatskin Romy mid-heel pumps ($675.00) and they favored flats by Bally; the Janelle Leather Slipper which retails for $670.00. Cartier cleaned up in the jewelry categories, with the Ballon Bleu de Cartier line of titanium, round-faced, roman numeral watches ($7995.00) chosen as a favorite and the classic gold Cartier Love Bracelets line with flush-embedded diamonds and screws ($5000.00). In the men's apparel category, Thom Browne Men's bar-striped sleeve and leg sweatshirt sets ($950.00) made the men swoon. Lastly, in the luggage category the iconic Rimowa handmade aluminum and lightweight polycarbonate Medium Check-In wheeled ahead of the pack. Other categories included boots, lingerie, tops, coats, sportswear and sunglasses.

About: Dealmoon.com is a brand connector to reach luxury-focused Chinese-American millennial shoppers. With a ubiquitous brand reputation among shoppers of Chinese descent, Dealmoon is the #1 shopping advisory site for this demographic who are projected to consume 44% of the world's luxury product inventory by 2025. Specifically, Dealmoon provides exclusive luxury launches and deals to 17.6M monthly clicks, 10M social followers and the mobile app has been downloaded over 3M times. Since its inception in 2009, brands have sold over $1B through the platform, and Dealmoon is credited with bringing the formerly Chinese-only online shopping day, Singles' Day, to North America's luxury retailers. Dealmoon has been featured in TIME magazine, NASDAQ, Luxury Daily and Internet Retailer and has offices throughout the U.S. and China. For more information, visit www.Dealmoon.com .

