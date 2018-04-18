Top Management Degrees Publishes Ranking of Top 50 Online Master's in Sports Management 2018

HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online business education and career guide Top Management Degrees (http://www.topmanagementdegrees.com/) has published a new ranking of the Top 50 Online Master's in Sports Management programs (https://www.topmanagementdegrees.com/rankings/best-online-masters-degrees-in-sports-management/).

This Top 50 Online Master's in Sports Management Programs Ranking is designed to help prospective students find a program that will launch them into the sports industry. A list of 180 schools was obtained and evaluated based on accreditation, pricing, and online and regional prestige. The data for this ranking was derived from the most recent and publicly available sources, including the National Center for Education Statistics, the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA), the Princeton Review, and US News and World Report. Data was gathered for each program, weighted equally, averaged, and placed on a 100-point scale to find the top online master's in sports management programs.

Placing first in this online ranking is Southeast Missouri State University's Harrison College of Business in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, followed by Ohio University's College of Business in Athens, Ohio, in second place. In third place is Troy University's School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management in Troy, Alabama.

Other schools making the list include (alphabetically ordered):

Adelphi University -- Garden City, New York

Arkansas State University -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Ashland University -- Ashland, Ohio

Azusa Pacific University -- Azusa, California

Belhaven University -- Jackson, Mississippi

California University of Pennsylvania -- California, Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University -- Campbellsville, Kentucky

Clemson University -- Clemson, South Carolina

Coker College -- Hartsville, South Carolina

Drexel University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Duquesne University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Endicott College -- Beverly, Massachusetts

Florida Atlantic University -- Boca Raton, Florida

Georgetown University -- Washington, District of Columbia

Georgia Southern University -- Statesboro, Georgia

Gonzaga University -- Spokane, Washington

Grace College and Theological Seminary -- Winona Lake, Indiana

Hampton University -- Hampton, Virginia

Indiana State University -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Lasell College -- Newton, Massachusetts

Liberty University -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Louisiana State University -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Misericordia University -- Dallas, Pennsylvania

Mississippi College -- Clinton, Mississippi

Missouri State University -- Springfield, Missouri

Neumann University -- Aston, Pennsylvania

New England College -- Henniker, New Hampshire

North Carolina State University -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Northeastern University -- Boston, Massachusetts

Northwestern University -- Evanston, Illinois

Old Dominion University -- Norfolk, Virginia

Saint Leo University -- Saint Leo, Florida

SUNY Cortland -- Cortland, New York

Temple University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Texas A&M University -- College Station, Texas

University of Cincinnati -- Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Florida -- Gainesville, Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign -- Champaign, Illinois

University of Indianapolis -- Indianapolis, Indiana

University of Massachusetts Amherst -- Amherst, Massachusetts

University of Miami -- Coral Gables, Florida

University of South Dakota -- Vermillion, South Dakota

University of Texas at Austin -- Austin, Texas

West Virginia University -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Western Carolina University -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Wilmington University -- New Castle, Delaware

Winona State University -- Winona, Minnesota

The sports industry encompasses an exciting world of organizations and companies that need good business management and leadership. A passion for the industry and business savvy is all that is needed to succeed in this industry," explains Tammie Cagle, editor of Top Management Degrees.

An online masters in sports management covers general topics like business analytics, finance, law, and marketing, as well as more specialized topics relating to the sports industry. Finding a position in this field can be very competitive, so an advanced degree in sports management can give professionals a competitive advantage within this job market.

