Top Management Degrees Publishes Ranking of Top 50 Online Master's in Sports Management 2018
HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online business education and career guide Top Management Degrees (http://www.topmanagementdegrees.com/) has published a new ranking of the Top 50 Online Master's in Sports Management programs (https://www.topmanagementdegrees.com/rankings/best-online-masters-degrees-in-sports-management/).
This Top 50 Online Master's in Sports Management Programs Ranking is designed to help prospective students find a program that will launch them into the sports industry. A list of 180 schools was obtained and evaluated based on accreditation, pricing, and online and regional prestige. The data for this ranking was derived from the most recent and publicly available sources, including the National Center for Education Statistics, the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA), the Princeton Review, and US News and World Report. Data was gathered for each program, weighted equally, averaged, and placed on a 100-point scale to find the top online master's in sports management programs.
Placing first in this online ranking is Southeast Missouri State University's Harrison College of Business in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, followed by Ohio University's College of Business in Athens, Ohio, in second place. In third place is Troy University's School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management in Troy, Alabama.
Other schools making the list include (alphabetically ordered):
Adelphi University -- Garden City, New York
Arkansas State University -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
Ashland University -- Ashland, Ohio
Azusa Pacific University -- Azusa, California
Belhaven University -- Jackson, Mississippi
California University of Pennsylvania -- California, Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University -- Campbellsville, Kentucky
Clemson University -- Clemson, South Carolina
Coker College -- Hartsville, South Carolina
Drexel University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Duquesne University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Endicott College -- Beverly, Massachusetts
Florida Atlantic University -- Boca Raton, Florida
Georgetown University -- Washington, District of Columbia
Georgia Southern University -- Statesboro, Georgia
Gonzaga University -- Spokane, Washington
Grace College and Theological Seminary -- Winona Lake, Indiana
Hampton University -- Hampton, Virginia
Indiana State University -- Terre Haute, Indiana
Lasell College -- Newton, Massachusetts
Liberty University -- Lynchburg, Virginia
Louisiana State University -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Misericordia University -- Dallas, Pennsylvania
Mississippi College -- Clinton, Mississippi
Missouri State University -- Springfield, Missouri
Neumann University -- Aston, Pennsylvania
New England College -- Henniker, New Hampshire
North Carolina State University -- Raleigh, North Carolina
Northeastern University -- Boston, Massachusetts
Northwestern University -- Evanston, Illinois
Old Dominion University -- Norfolk, Virginia
Saint Leo University -- Saint Leo, Florida
SUNY Cortland -- Cortland, New York
Temple University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Texas A&M University -- College Station, Texas
University of Cincinnati -- Cincinnati, Ohio
University of Florida -- Gainesville, Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign -- Champaign, Illinois
University of Indianapolis -- Indianapolis, Indiana
University of Massachusetts Amherst -- Amherst, Massachusetts
University of Miami -- Coral Gables, Florida
University of South Dakota -- Vermillion, South Dakota
University of Texas at Austin -- Austin, Texas
West Virginia University -- Morgantown, West Virginia
Western Carolina University -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
Wilmington University -- New Castle, Delaware
Winona State University -- Winona, Minnesota
The sports industry encompasses an exciting world of organizations and companies that need good business management and leadership. A passion for the industry and business savvy is all that is needed to succeed in this industry," explains Tammie Cagle, editor of Top Management Degrees.
An online masters in sports management covers general topics like business analytics, finance, law, and marketing, as well as more specialized topics relating to the sports industry. Finding a position in this field can be very competitive, so an advanced degree in sports management can give professionals a competitive advantage within this job market.
