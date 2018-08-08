Top Media Executive Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon Joins Triller as Advisory Board Member

"Music is a sweet spot for millennials, and influencer marketing is the main driver of growth for e-merchants, which is more powerful than media in my eyes," said Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, Triller Advisor. "Monetization is the weakest aspect of the social media space, as most platforms do not share enough of their revenue, making it nearly impossible for creators to sustain their passions. Triller's new monetization platform is the first of its kind, solving this problem by connecting creators with brands and music labels, and I am thrilled to be a part of the shift that this platform is driving in its space."

"This is an exciting time for our industry as more companies, such as Bytedance-owned TikTok, realize the value of short-form video within the social media space," said Triller CEO Mike Lu. "We are bringing a completely new way to monetize content to creators around the world, and Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon's rich industry expertise will be invaluable as we move through this pivotal stage of growth."

Marie-Laure is a board member of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, multinational retailer Carrefour and world's largest outdoor advertising corporation JC Decaux. She recently founded advisory company Factor K, and was the CEO of the world's top women's publication Aufeminin until 2018, where she helped quadruple the company's reach, revenue and earnings. Marie-Laure's passions and career triumphs are centered around generating revenue for media, identifying new sources, implementing ideas and diversifying revenue around communities.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of a new monetization model from Triller that helps influencers make real money, as seen by influencer Lea Elui raising $50,000 in just three days from fans, brands and music labels to fund her college tuition through the Triller platform. Triller also recently announced licensing partnerships with Universal Music Group and 7digital.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows creators to develop professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the bit you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 29 million downloads, with celebrities from Kevin Hart to Vanessa Hudgens regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller raised a $4.5 million seed round in May 2016 and a $5 million Series A funding round in February 2018, with plans to expand its AI technology and develop the brand as a talent discovery platform. For more, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

