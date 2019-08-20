Top Metals Manufacturer has New Appointments

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kloeckner Metals Corporation is excited to announce the appointments of CEO John Ganem to the Management Board of parent company Klöckner & Co and the return of Andrea Moseley from Klöckner & Co to the Kloeckner Metals team as its Executive Vice President of Finance.

Klöckner & Co.'s Management Board will now consist of Gisbert Rühl, CEO Europe, Dr. Oliver Falk, CFO Europe, and John Ganem CEO Americas. Ganem's election demonstrates Klöckner & Co.'s commitment to decentralizing its digitization activities and building a more independent, entrepreneurial organization in the US and across the 13 countries it operates. His appointment is effective Aug. 1, 2019.

As CEO of the US subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corporation since Jan. 1, 2017, John Ganem has made a significant contribution by driving the company's on-going digital transformation. His focus since joining the Kloeckner Metals Corporation Board of Directors in 2014 has been long-term strategic planning and the development of supply chain efficiencies through digital innovation.

Moseley is a seasoned executive who started her career at Kloeckner Metals in 2002. Moseley served as Klöckner & Co's Head of Governance and Finance Transformation in Duisburg, Germany since June 2017. In her new position at Kloeckner Metals, she will have responsibility for the Shared Services and Legal departments in addition to her previous responsibilities for M&A and Treasury/Finance. Her appointment will be effective Sept. 1, 2019.

