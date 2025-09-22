Top Miami Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi Named Lead Consultant for Evolus' Evolysse™ Filler Launch

Headline Summary: Board-certified plastic surgeon brings extensive expertise in facial anatomy and injectable treatments to support nationwide rollout of breakthrough hyaluronic acid technology. Partnership underscores Evolus' commitment to patient safety and provider education for their new FDA-approved filler line.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a leading publicly traded aesthetic beauty company, has named Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi, MD, FACS, founder of Miami Beach's premier Avabello Aesthetics, as lead consultant for the national launch of their revolutionary Evolysse™ filler line. This partnership comes as Evolus introduces the first major technological breakthrough in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers in a decade, with Dr. Eskenazi providing critical expertise to support aesthetic providers nationwide.

Dr. Benjamin Eskenazi

As lead consultant, Dr. Eskenazi will leverage his extensive experience in the injectable space and deep knowledge of facial anatomy to assist aesthetic providers should questions arise during treatment with the new Evolysse™ products. While not specifically mandated by the FDA or any regulatory agency, this collaboration showcases Evolus' proactive commitment to patient safety and provider support during the launch of their groundbreaking filler technology.

The FDA recently approved Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth, marking Evolus' entry into the U.S. hyaluronic acid dermal filler market. The revolutionary fillers utilize innovative Cold-X™ technology that preserves the natural structure of the hyaluronic acid molecule for longer-lasting, natural-looking results.

"I'm honored to partner with Evolus in bringing this innovative technology to practitioners across the country," said Dr. Eskenazi. "My role is to provide real-world expertise and guidance to ensure providers feel confident and supported when using these advanced fillers. This collaboration reflects Evolus' genuine commitment to patient safety and demonstrates their dedication to excellence in aesthetic medicine."

Evolus specifically selected Dr. Eskenazi based on his distinguished track record as an aesthetic educator, expert injector, and recognized authority in facial aesthetics. Dr. Eskenazi brings over eight years of private practice experience and completed his plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation, gaining extensive expertise in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

The partnership positions Dr. Eskenazi as a key resource for aesthetic providers nationwide who may encounter questions or challenges during Evolysse™ treatments. His expertise will be available to support the medical community as they integrate this breakthrough technology into their practices.

Avabello stands apart as one of the few medical spas in Miami Beach overseen by a board-certified plastic surgeon, ensuring that every treatment is performed with the highest level of medical expertise. This fundamental understanding of aesthetics brings unparalleled safety and effectiveness to the services offered at the practice.

The Evolysse™ line represents a significant advancement in dermal filler technology, with clinical studies providing compelling evidence around their safety and efficacy. The commercial launch of Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth in 2025 will be followed by Evolysse™ Sculpt in 2026, and Evolysse™ Lips in 2027.

More About Avabello Aesthetics

Avabello is a premier luxury cosmetic wellness destination that seamlessly blends high-end aesthetic treatments with the highest standards of medical expertise. Located in Miami Beach, the practice offers a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, featuring cutting-edge non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments delivered in a sophisticated, spa-like environment.

Distinguished by its direct oversight from renowned board-certified plastic surgeon Benjamin Eskenazi, MD, FACS, Avabello elevates every treatment with medical precision, personalized care, and a commitment to enhancing natural beauty. Dr. Eskenazi is a graduate of the prestigious Emory University School of Medicine who initially pursued heart surgery before discovering his passion for plastic surgery during his residency at UT Southwestern.

Dr. Eskenazi is dual board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and serves as a featured speaker at national aesthetic medicine conferences. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. His dedication to innovation, precision, and patient satisfaction has earned him recognition as one of the country's leading plastic surgeons.

