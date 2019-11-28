Top Michael Kors Collection Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: List of Michael Kors Handbags, Purses, Shoes & Watch Deals Rated by Spending Lab
Save on Michael Kors deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Michael Kors smartwatches, jewelry, purses, handbags, perfumes, shoes and clothing savings for shoppers
Nov 28, 2019, 05:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Michael Kors deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Spending Lab. Find savings on men's and women's smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, purses, shoes, clothing and fragrance from Michael Kors.
Best Michael Kors deals:
- Save up to 62% on Michael Kors watches, perfumes, sunglasses & handbags at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Michael Kors products such as crossbody bags, wristlets, totes, gift sets & more
- Save up to 81% on select apparel, jewelry, handbags & more Michael Kors collection at the Saks Fifth Avenue online store
- Save up to 69% on a wide range of Michael Kors watches, purses, handbags, accessories & smartwatches at Amazon
- Shop shoes, handbags, clothing & more at Michael Kors Thanksgiving Week sale - up to 60% off select styles at Michaelkors.com
- Save up to $200 on Michael Kors watches, smartwatches & straps at Amazon.com
- Save up to $239 on best-selling Michael Kors bags, purses & wristlets at Amazon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Michael Kors is a multinational fashion company that sells clothes, shoes and other accessories. Michael Kors handbags are sought after for being made of Saffiano leather and thereby durable and scratch-resistant. A Michael Kors purse is expected to last for years with minimal noticeable wear. The same applies for Michael Kors watches which are as stylish as other high fashion brands'.
When does Black Friday 2019 take place this year? In 2019, Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.
November marks the start of Amazon's Black Friday sales season. Impressive deals can be found at this early stage, although the number of deals available increases significantly during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Amazon runs its Black Friday deals longer than other retailers, who usually end theirs on Cyber Monday.
About Spending Lab:
Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Spending Lab
Share this article