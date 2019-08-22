Top Microsoft Dynamics Partner, BroadPoint, Named in 2019 Clutch IT Services Report

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint Inc., a leading Microsoft Dynamics partner and provider of business application solutions and services for commercial and non-profit organizations, has been ranked as a top IT and business services firm in Maryland in a new Clutch report.

Clutch connects businesses of all sizes to thousands of solution providers across a variety of industries, ranking them on technical capabilities, market presence, and verified client reviews. The 2019 Clutch report recognizes BroadPoint for its exceptional client reviews, work experience, and market performance.

As a trusted technology consulting firm since 2001, BroadPoint specializes in implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications, such as ERP, CRM, Power BI, and Office 365. BroadPoint provides these technologies, along with consulting services, to hundreds of clients throughout the country. BroadPoint's experience and proven project management methodology ensure on-time, on-budget deployments.

BroadPoint's consultants first gain an understanding of each client's organization and then design integrated solutions to fit their unique needs. They are CPAs, MBAs, PMI-certified project managers, technology experts, and service professionals who understand the unique accounting, member management, and sales and marketing needs of their clients.

With expertise across the entire Microsoft platform, BroadPoint offers an impressive array of services, including implementations and upgrades, system migrations and integrations, managed services and client support programs.

"We are proud to say that our years of experience and innovative solutions have helped us earn this title as a top IT and business services firm in Maryland. We thank our loyal clients for their business and for allowing us to partner in their success," says Andy Gordon, VP of Partnerships at BroadPoint.

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning business and technology consulting firm serving hundreds of commercial and non-profit clients. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered innovative technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for CRM and ERP, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting, Serenic Navigator for fund accounting, and ASI's iMIS for member management.

About Clutch

Clutch interviews real clients, collects data, and compares competitors to help clients find a firm for their next big project. By mapping business services companies in a specific market and verifying their trustworthiness, Clutch helps clients identify the best company to hire.

