Top Midwest Lawyer William T. "Toby" Eveland Joins Manley Burke

Eveland to Lead Chicago Office as Cincinnati-Based Firm Expands Practice

CINCINNATI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manley Burke LPA announced today that one of the Midwest's most prominent attorneys, William T. "Toby" Eveland, will join their firm, effective March 4, 2026. Eveland will serve as Managing Partner of the firm's new Chicago office, where he will welcome additional high-profile hires as Manley Burke continues to grow its national footprint in the months ahead.

Eveland joins Manley Burke with more than 20 years of legal experience and an unrivaled legal network in Chicago and throughout the country. Serving most recently as Managing Partner of Saul Ewing LLP's Chicago office since 2021, his extensive experience spans complex business disputes, higher education and municipal and governmental sectors. As a seasoned litigator and trial advocate, Eveland has represented clients at the state and federal levels across class-action defense, employment, real estate finance, tort defense and shareholder disputes.

Toby Eveland is one of the finest litigators in the Midwest, and we are proud to call him a colleague," Sean P. Callan, Managing Partner at Manley Burke, said. "His reputation speaks for itself: two decades of winning hard cases, earning the trust of sophisticated clients and leading teams with integrity. Bringing someone of his caliber to lead our Chicago office is a tremendous moment for this firm, and we could not be more pleased to welcome him to Manley Burke."

For the past two years, Eveland has been recognized on The Best Lawyers in America list for Commercial Litigation. In 2023, Crain's Chicago Business recognized him on its Notable Litigators & Trial Attorneys list. His client portfolio is expansive, ranging from higher education to governmental entities to commercial disputes. He has also served as a trusted adviser to Boards of Trustees, presidents and general counsels across a range of industries and institutions. When the stakes are highest, clients turn to him for his common sense, client-focused approach. He earned his J.D. from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law and his B.S., magna cum laude, from the University of North Alabama.

"I have spent a long time watching Manley Burke build something special, and when the opportunity came to be part of it, I did not hesitate," Eveland said. "The foundation is exceptional — the talent, the reputation, the client relationships — and Chicago is a market full of opportunity. I am excited for what we are going to build together."

Manley Burke LPA is a full-service law firm providing legal counsel to public and private clients throughout Ohio, Illinois and beyond. The firm offers comprehensive expertise across a broad range of practice areas, including corporate and business law, nonprofit organizations, tax law, real estate, land use and zoning, local government law, litigation and employment and labor law. With a commitment to excellence, practical solutions, and responsive client service, Manley Burke LPA delivers strategic legal guidance tailored to the complex needs of its clients. For more information, visit manleyburke.com.

SOURCE Manley Burke LPA