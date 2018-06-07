Top MLM companies choose Thailand as event hub for business and distributor development activities

Mr. Scott A. Lewis, Chief Visionary Officer of Jeunesse Global, an international multi-level marketing company, said that the company will organise the Jeunesse Expo World Tour 2018 in Thailand this year. The event, which will be held under the theme "Thrive", is to take place in Bangkok during 20-23 September 2018 at the IMPACT Arena and Hall 1-2 IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center. This event is the annual celebration for Jeunesse Corporate and Jeunesse Distributors to revel in the spirit of our joint accomplishments. With more than 12,000 attendees from the Asia Pacific Region and India, the Jeunesse Expo World Tour 2018 will be a key platform that gives our distributors opportunities to get an update on the Year 2019 marketing trends, key business-building tactics, and learn about our new products. In addition, it provides an interactive platform in a high-energy environment which will inspire distributors and strengthen their business networks.

"Jeunesse Global is rapidly growing in the Asia Pacific countries. We are experiencing a tremendous growth which is almost 100% increase in every market. With the fact that Thailand recorded the highest growth in the region and the country is the first market that we launched our intensive marketing campaigns, we choose Thailand as the venue for our annual convention in the Asia Pacific for the 2nd consecutive year. With the incentive and in-kind supports from TCEB, we are confident that the Jeunesse Expo World Tour 2018 in Thailand will be a memorable and endearing success," said Mr. Scott A. Lewis.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, said, "TCEB is pleased to welcome these top incentive events to Thailand. All of the attendees are top distributors, they are all champions. By having these top distributors to convene and develop the business strategies in Thailand, it will undoubtedly benefit their Thai members and the country's direct selling industry. In the same time, these events will promote and emphasise the awareness of Thailand's MICE industry as well."

In the fiscal year 2017, Thailand welcomed 1,276,411 MICE travellers which generated 104.64 billion baht of revenue to the country. Of these figures, 259,901 were travellers who joined conventions in Thailand and generated 24 billion baht in revenue. Meanwhile, 271,793 were incentive travellers and helped contribute 16 billion baht in revenue. Thailand's top five incentive markets are China, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia respectively.

"With TCEB's continuous campaigns and the strong awareness of Thailand as a business and leisure destination, TCEB foresees that Thailand will welcome 285,000 incentive travellers which generate 23 billion baht in revenue to the country by the end of the fiscal year 2018", said Mr. Chiruit.

Having these top MLM's events to take place in Thailand helps to emphasise the country's position as the destination for global incentive events. They give opportunities for Thailand's MICE industry to showcase the capability to the event's hosts, international delegates, and organisers which will also increase a chance for the country to be re-selected as the host venue for their future events. The upcoming incentive events which will take place in Thailand this year are: the Herbalife North Asia Extravaganza 2018 with 10,000 attendees which will be held 7-10 June at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center; the 2018 JM Top Incentive Seminar Thailand with 3,500 attendees which will be held during 6-10 May in Pattaya; the Yofoto's seminar with 4,000 attendees which will be held during 4-10 June in Bangkok and Pattaya; and the Infinitus's seminar with 10,000 attendees which will be held during 6-16 June in Bangkok and Pattaya. It is expected that there will be more than 40,000 delegates who join the incentive events in Thailand this year.

