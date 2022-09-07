Top Model and Soprano, Monika Spruch, Announces the Launch of Catwalk Opera

With the premier of Catwalk Opera, the well-known fashion icon and classically trained operatic soprano, Monika Spruch, extends an invitation to "Catwalk Your Event." a unique live entertainment experience.

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous former runway model Monika Spruch is once again setting fire to runways all around the world with her new and unique act. Now a certified soprano, Monika is combining opera singing and runway modeling to create a unique live performance experience called 'Catwalk Opera'.

Catwalk Opera's team of renowned music composers and DJs, along with Monika's operatic voice, provide a one-of-a-kind experience for events or fashion shows through customized musical pieces and incredible performances.

Monika Spruch, Catwalk Opera Founder

Monika's musical style as a 'contemporary opera', take inspiration from the traditional styles but also adds modern touches to make it unique, current, and fun.

Each Catwalk Opera experience is custom-tailored to the fashion show, charity event, or brand's theme. Catwalk Opera offers a variety of packages adapted to each occasion. From the 'Exclusive' to 'Duo' to 'VIP' to 'V-VIP', each package is designed to provide an award-winning performance and a bespoke experience to the audiences.

"My team of award-winning music composers, DJs and I are always excited to provide each client with their own sensational show-stopping musical experience that represents their fashion show, corporate brand, cause, or occasion. We have planned spectacular entertainment events for well-known brands, charities and personalities and look forward to work with more," says Spruch.

Monika has performed this summer at prestigious classic musical concerts across Italy at historic sites including Terrazza Castello di Verrazzano, Piazza Francesco Ferrucci and Piazzetta S. Croce in Tuscany. Spruch's next U.S. performances include Festa Italia to be held in Monterey, California.

Catwalk Opera's entertainment packages, performance calendar, and booking information are available on its official website at catwalkopera.com.

About Catwalk Opera

Monika Spruch continues to reinvent herself, and the new Catwalk Opera performance is a testament to her dedication as an artist. As Model of the Year, while also being a two-time winner of the Mademoiselle Mannequin Elite Club Award, she has worked with big name brands such as DKNY, David Cordona, David Rodriguez, Estevan Ramos, Daniel James Cantu & Castillo, Elizabetta Rogiani, Eva Varro, Ulrike Couture and more.

Monika's artistic skills and expressions have made a name for herself not only as a runway model and a skilled soprano, but also as an actor in various high-profile TV shows and movies including Star Trek Enterprise, The Green Hornet, Red Riding Hood, Fright Night, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Will & Grace, Dexter, CSI: Miami, Monk, Miss Match, and Heart of Stone."

If you are looking for an amazing experience for your fashion show, charity event, or special occasion, you might want to "Catwalk Your Event".

