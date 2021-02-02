Top Mortgage Industry Leaders Join Forces: The Robert Coomer Group is now powered by Celebrity Home Loans

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Coomer Group, led by one of the top mortgage industry leaders for decades, is excited to announce a new partnership with Celebrity Home Loans. This powerhouse partnership driven by Robert Coomer, is committed to providing a well rounded experience not only for the consumer but for strategic partners and employees as well. With a state of the art technology guided process, Celebrity Home Loans will be able to provide the Robert Coomer Group Division unlimited capacity for service and growth opportunity as they continue to lead the mortgage industry. Moving forward with Coomer as Division President, they plan to continue their focus on new initiatives as well as continuing to grow into additional market areas across the country. The Robert Coomer Group is well known for bringing a Consumer Direct Hybrid Retail Model where not only are the consumers serviced, educated and empowered first on their ability to become homeowners, but our strategic partnerships can confidently showcase their skills in Real Estate. In addition they plan to focus growth on their Veteran's Mortgage Source platform which helps service members and veterans maximize their VA Home Loan benefits.

"With an ever changing industry, our goals remain with a service first mindset. Our vision has always been to create a positive culture and joyful experience for everyone involved in the home loan process. The Robert Coomer Group has evolved but we are still so passionate in what we do for others each day. It's who we are," says Coomer.

Led by core values and driven by opportunity, this union is powered by a forward-thinking team of top producing mortgage professionals. With a $1.3 billion close out in 2020 and a new partnership with Celebrity Home Loans, The Robert Coomer Group is projected to see significant growth by 2022.

Headquartered in Nevada, the Robert Coomer Group is a nation-wide full service mortgage loan provider. With over 20 years experience in the industry, Robert Coomer is ranked among the top producing mortgage originators in the nation by Scotsman Guide.

