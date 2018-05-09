Top National Home Décor Bloggers Compete to Win $10,000 for Charity in FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8244951-frogtape-2018-home-design-trends/

The six participating bloggers have each been assigned one of the 2018 FrogTape® Design Trends identified by celebrity interior designer, Taniya Nayak, to incorporate within their makeover. The process will be documented on the individual blogs and on FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com with before, during and after shots of the room transformations. The winning blogger will be announced on June 12 and will receive $10,000 to donate to a charity of their choice and appear in an upcoming national FrogTape® magazine advertisement.

2018 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

All Things Thrifty: As a mom to four kids, Brooke is no stranger to chaos, and is passionate about empowering her readers to tackle their own projects with easy-to-understand tutorials that will make a positive impact.

Chris Loves Julia: Husband-and-wife team, Chris and Julia, have been packing in the home projects in their fixer-upper. With three little girls and one big dog, this power duo loves raising the curtain on home renovations and design to show how it all relates to having a home that is "lived in" by a family.

Haneen's Haven: A mother of four with an art degree, Haneen pours creative energy into her home and believes it's the most fulfilling canvas, because a home is a "work of art" in which you live. Drawn to bright colors, Haneen loves mixing pattern, textures, and old and new to create a truly eclectic, livable space.

Home Made by Carmona: Ursula is a self-confessed handy wannabe and blissfully bold DIYer with a determined attitude. The mother of three is a pro at feeding her expensive tastes on a budget. She believes that organization is the key to creating a lovely house and a fantastic home.

The Handmade Home: The dynamic duo of Jamin and Ashley have combined his love for rehab and construction, with her passion for design, to help clients and families make the house they live in now, one they'll love forever.

Yellow Brick Home: DIYing the way through their almost-130-year-old fixer upper, husband-and-wife team Kim and Scott love nursing their old home back to life. As outdoor flea market enthusiasts, nothing makes their hearts beat faster than a good furniture rescue.

"Sometimes it can seem like inspiration comes in mysterious flashes, but really the truth is that sources for ideas exist everywhere, from nature to paradise to old and new," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, ShurTech Brands, LLC. "With this year's Paintover Challenge®, FrogTape® really wants to emphasize to consumers that inspiration is all around us and show them how easy and inexpensive it can be to incorporate trends into their homes – even with just a can of paint, a paintbrush and some painter's tape."

FrogTape® will tap the public to vote for the Paintover Challenge® winner. Participants can cast one vote per day, and each vote counts as an entry into a sweepstakes to win a $1,000 Visa® gift card. Entrants can vote for their favorite blogger's room makeover at FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com between May 21 and June 1 at noon EST.

All of FrogTape® brand painter's tapes are treated with patented PaintBlock® Technology. PaintBlock® reacts with the water in latex paint to form a micro-barrier against paint bleed. From bold accent walls to painted accessories, FrogTape® painter's tape will ensure the bloggers achieve sharp, crisp lines and professional results on every project. There are several tapes available within the popular family of FrogTape® brand products, including FrogTape® Multi-Surface and FrogTape® Delicate Surface.

To follow the Paintover Challenge® and to learn more about the 2018 Design Trends, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

