Top Net Lease Investment Team Announces Departure from Marcus & Millichap to Launch Independent Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firm, SAB Capital

This move shifts an already-established commercial real estate brokerage team and support staff comprising over 20 members. The company direction is being led by managing partners, Preet Sabharwal, Dan Corcoran, Zach Weiss, Aaron Baum, and Michael Soleimani.

"We believe the fundamentals of success rely on the very principle of taking chances. Today, SAB represents a strong bond of ambitious brokers with stellar track records, who have built a brokerage powerhouse that excels in providing foresight and getting deals done," states managing partner, Preet Sabharwal.

SAB Capital's vision is to create a net leased brokerage firm for the new market, driven by hyper-market specialization, strategic partnerships with innovative information platforms, unmatched broker collaboration, and a client-specific approach that ensures an unparalleled client experience.

"With over a decade of experience in the sector, we're excited to continue serving our clients and look forward to continuing with our 'putting clients first' ideology," added Michael Soleimani.

About SAB Capital:

SAB Capital is a nationally recognized leading investment Real Estate Firm dedicated to assisting clients in the acquisition and disposition of net-leased, industrial and sale-leaseback properties across the country as well as 1031 exchange advisory services. We provide brokerage expertise with the highest level of commitment and attention to detail, which ensures maximum yield and a faster turnaround time as each client is assisted and advised on strategic exit and entrance strategies aimed at achieving their investment goals.

