Top Networking Tips That Are Proven for Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Mobicard, an exclusive and revolutionary digital business card platform exchange, has outlined the top five networking tips for professionals looking to develop and maintain beneficial working relationships with reputable members of their respective industries. The following tips can come in handy, whether during an in-person networking event or an online meet-and-greet chat room:

1. Find a Doppelgänger: When surveying a room, whether it be physical or digital, it is helpful to look for people who have followed similar trajectories prior to where they are today. The goal is to ultimately be as successful as possible within the chosen role, so try to find someone that has been in the same current position. They can provide key insight as to how they leveraged their strengths, overcame their weaknesses, and dealt with challenges those in the role typically face. This knowledge could potentially be crucial to future success, so every effort should be made to find a professional doppelganger.

2. Hands Up, Not Out: It is important not to engage in one-sided conversations where one person is solely seeking the value that they will get from the relationship. It is even more important to avoid being that person. Asking for a handout at the beginning of a relationship is never wise. In fact, doing the opposite is recommended. Networkers should raise their hand when the other person discusses the issues that they are facing. They should try to find ways in which they can provide value and help them overcome the business challenges that stand in the way of their success.

By taking this initiative, the networker demonstrates their willingness to put meaningful effort into the working relationship. If everything goes well in this regard, they can then extend their hand - with their business card in it. If networkers really want to make a good impression, they should pass out their Mobicard. The Mobicard platform gives users the ability to exchange names, professional titles, contact information, videos, websites, email addresses, social media sites, Google driving directions, and even personalized audio voice recordings. Now that is a great way to make a good impression.

3. Ditch the Pitch: Elevator pitches should stay in the elevator. Very rarely will someone enjoy a calculated message that sounds like it should be a pre-recorded voicemail answering machine. It is best to opt for authenticity instead. A real conversation that sounds genuine and candid will go over much better than something that feels rehearsed from a script.

4. Time is Money: There is a reason that TED Talks have a timer at the bottom of the stage facing the presenter. Even if the networker's conversation is riveting and informative, it is important to be cognizant of the audience's time. Discussions should be wrapped up in a timely manner. The networker can always follow-up at a later point if they want to continue the conversation.

5. Humanity is Key: It is a good idea for the networker to go to the bar, even if they are not going to drink. They should feel comfortable talking about things outside of work. When the opportunity presents itself, they show their human side. These types of events can grow tiresome, especially after a long day of discussing work-related topics. A conversation about something new may just be the key to walking away from the event with a great professional relationship.

"Networking can be hard, and the ongoing pandemic has not made anything easier," said Joshua Sodaitis, CEO of Mobicard. "Our platform is built to help create a seamless networking experience, and we hope that we can provide our customers with additional advice when it comes to meeting new people and creating mutually beneficial relationships as well."

Networkers can sign up for the MobiCard app free of charge in their app store today. The first 250,000 users will have free access to all features.

To learn more about how MobiCard is changing the networking game through its comprehensive and customizable platform, please visit https://www.freemobicard.com.

About MobiCard:

MobiCard has created a game-changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary, customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

Media Contact:

Morgan McAbee

[email protected]

SOURCE MobiCard Inc.