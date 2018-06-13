Top New York City Plastic Surgeon Announces that Shafer Plastic Surgery is Now Shafer Plastic Surgery and Laser Center

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increased demand for non-invasive options to complement traditional plastic and cosmetic surgery, Shafer Plastic Surgery is expanding with the introduction of a full service cosmetic laser center in New York City.

Some of the most popular laser & skin treatments include:

Dr. David Shafer - Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. Dr. Shafer specializes in plastic and cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts and body. He is also an internationally recognized expert on Botox Cosmetic and dermal fillers. State of the Art Laser Technologies at Shafer Plastic Surgery & Laser Center in New York City. From traditional laser to fractionated laser to ultrasound, radio frequency and micro needling, Shafer Plastic Surgery & Laser Center has the latest technology to address the full spectrum of patient skincare needs.

Picoway for age spots, brown spots, freckles, sun damage and tattoo reduction.





Picoway Resolve 3D Laser Facial is the new gold standard in 3D Holographic Fractional technology and is 1000 times faster than traditional lasers.





V Beam Laser treatments for redness, rosacea, broken blood vessels, leg veins, broken capillaries, scars & stretch marks.





Ulthera 3D for no downtime deep tissue tightening ultrasound energy which helps to lift the face, neck, décolleté and body.





Clear & Brilliant for a gentle laser treatment with minimal downtime that helps prevent and soften signs of aging. A great "starter" laser for patients new to cosmetic treatments.





CO2 CORE laser is a resurfacing powerhouse for deeper treatments of wrinkles, acne scars and keloids. It is great for full face, peri-orbital and around the mouth.





IPL Photofacial is a classic treatment for overall improvement of pigmentation, sun damage, redness and rosacea.





Laser Hair Removal for men and women. These treatments also help ingrown hairs and razor burn.





Fractional Radiofrequency treatments are an excellent laser-alternative to help reduce wrinkles, pores, acne scars, tone, texture and help promote skin tightening.

Shafer Plastic Surgery & Laser Center also provides an expanded menu of intimate wellness options. These treatments include unisex intimate bleaching, Intima laser vaginal rejuvenation, Brazilian and Bro-zillian laser hair removal, SWAG penis girth / size enhancement and SWAVE labia rejuvenation. Patients can rest assured that these are confidential consultations.

Additional non-laser treatments include microneedling and Aquagold device for skin rejuvenation, PRP Platelet Rich Plasma for natural growth factor skin enhancement, chemical peels, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning for intense exfoliation.

The certified aestheticians at Shafer Plastic Surgery & Laser center offer a full range of medical-grade facials for exfoliation, hydration, rejuvenation and relaxation.

The most popular plastic surgery procedures of the face, breast and body:

Facial Plastic Surgery : facelift, neck lift, brow lift, eyelid rejuvenation, chin implant, otoplasty, fat grafting, neck liposuction and earlobe repair.





: facelift, neck lift, brow lift, eyelid rejuvenation, chin implant, otoplasty, fat grafting, neck liposuction and earlobe repair. Breast Plastic Surgery : breast implants, breast lift, breast reduction, implant exchange, nipple reduction, male check reduction/ gynecomastia. The office offers 3D breast imaging with VECTRA technology to preview possible surgical outcomes.





: breast implants, breast lift, breast reduction, implant exchange, nipple reduction, male check reduction/ gynecomastia. The office offers 3D breast imaging with VECTRA technology to preview possible surgical outcomes. Body Plastic Surgery: abdominoplasty / tummy tuck, liposuction, SmartLipo, body contouring, mommy makeover, Brazilian butt lift / BBL, thigh lift, arm lift and labiaplasty.

Surgical procedures are customized to each patient's anatomy.

The most popular non-invasive injectable treatments continue to be:

Botox Cosmetic for wrinkle reduction

Juvederm, Vollure and Voluma for face rejuvenation

Kybella for fat melting

Vitamin injections are also great maintenance for energy and nutritional boost.

Dr. David Shafer is a double board certified plastic surgeon in New York City. He trained at the Mayo Clinic for plastic surgery and aesthetic fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and New York University. Dr. Shafer is internationally recognized for his natural approach to plastic surgery results - combining traditional plastic surgery with modern non-invasive and laser technologies to obtain the best results in plastic surgery.

Dr. Shafer has been seen recently on CNN, RHONY, W Magazine, Allure, Town & Country, Harper's Bazaar, Men's Health, Daily Mail, Playboy and is regularly featured in national and internal publications as an authority in plastic surgery and non-invasive techniques.

To learn more information about Shafer Plastic Surgery and Laser Center, please visit www.ShaferPlasticSurgery.com, contact info@DrShafer.com or call 212-888-7770. The office is located at 10 East 53rd Street in the heart of New York City.

