VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading democratic gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath, a JFK-style Democrat, will be in Sacramento campaigning today. Mr. Paffrath will be available for interviews between 9:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Kevin Paffrath is currently the highest-polling candidate in the recall election. According to this poll, Paffrath is beating Larry Elder, Kevin Kiely, Kevin Faulconer, and Caitlyn Jenner.

On Friday, Paffrath campaigned in San Francisco and interviewed with:

ABC7 (Local SF)

USA Today (National Climate)

Today (National Climate) SF Chronicle

NBC/Telemundo (Local SF)

Fox 2

CNBC (National)

CBS 5 (Local SF

On Saturday, Paffrath campaigned in Los Angeles and San Diego and interviewed with:

Washington Post (David)

Fox 11 (Elex)

NBC 4/Telemundo (Michelle)

ABC 10 (Sophia)

Politico (Carla)

CBS 8

Whether you're Yes OR No on Recall:

Vote YES on Kevin Paffrath on part 2.

